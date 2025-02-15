Being a movie fan without watching films from all around the world is doing oneself a disservice. Sure, there are many great films that come out of the U.S., and various other (and sometimes different) English-language movies made in other territories. But to experience everything, as someone who only speaks English, you're going to have to make yourself acquainted with some subtitles.

What might be a barrier at first is one that’s inevitably worth overcoming. The following movies all stand as good reasons why those who don’t watch too many international releases should branch out some more. There are omissions, but hopefully, the following picks won’t be controversial. These are generally classics in the traditional sense, or stand as modern classics, with all of them feeling pretty much perfect.

10 'Parasite' (2019)

Directed by Bong Joon Ho

Image via CJ Entertainment

Parasite, though fairly recent, is an all-timer quality-wise, and lives up to the hype. It was the most acclaimed release in a year that was filled with incredible movies, and functions as a scathing critique of the sorts of class systems that make everyone suffer… though those on the bottom do still suffer more than the ones on top.

It’s a heavy movie, but also a thrilling one, and a film that’s not afraid to be frequently funny in a dark way, too. Parasite has got everything you could want out of a great movie, with an incredibly clever and unpredictable script, pitch-perfect performances, and the sort of emotional range you just don’t often get with movies that clock in at not much longer than two hours. Parasite is a lean, mean, efficient, and thoroughly engaging beast of a film.