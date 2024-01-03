While the Academy Awards usually do a great job representing the best of English-language cinema each year, the award ceremony has historically not done enough to recognize the work done by artists of other nationalities. Parasite's victory was the first time in history that an international language film won Best Picture, although many previous films deserved the honor.

Indeed, AMPAS has routinely ignored great work from many non-English language countries. As Parasite's director, Bong Joon-ho, said best, "Once you overcome the one-inch tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films." These are among the best examples of worthy foreign-language films that were snubbed by the Academy, joining the embarrassingly long list of AMPAS' most egregious missteps.

10 ‘The Intouchables’ (2012)

Directors: Éric Toledano, Olivier Nakache

The Intouchables is a heartwarming story about finding friendship where you least expect it. The film follows the hotel owner Philippe (François Cluzet), who hires the young man Driss (Omar Sy) to assist him in his daily activities. While the two men think that they have nothing in common, they realize that they both deal with being judged by their peers.

Heartwarming and utterly charming, The Introuchables represents the type of film that the Academy Awards needs to recognize more often, a great crowd-pleaser with plenty of heart and depth. While it's among the most essential French movies, its analysis of social and class differences is universal. The Intouchables was remade as the English language film The Upside, which starred Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston. It has its charms, but fans of the film are better suited to just watch the original instead.

9 'The Raid 2' (2014)

Director: Gareth Evans

Director Gareth Evans changed action cinema forever with his breakthrough 2012 action thriller The Raid: Redemption. The film's high-powered fight sequences felt like a breath of fresh air compared to the generic action films that had been made in the United States. Evans managed to outdo himself with The Raid 2, which transformed the first film's simple premise into a sprawling crime epic that paralleled The Godfather.

The academy rarely recognizes action films. While Mad Max: Fury Road and Top Gun: Maverick made it to the Best Picture category, they are outliers. Nominating a film like The Raid 2 would have proven the Oscars respect the action genre and that even blockbusters are art. Furthermore, The Raid 2 shows how important great stunt performers and coordinators are to action cinema. Unfortunately, the Academy Awards have not created a category to recognize these important artists.

8 'Burning' (2018)

Director: Lee Chang-dong

Burning features Steven Yeun at his best, delivering one of his most memorable turns in recent years. Yeun co-stars as Ben, an enigmatic young man who begins dating Shin Hae-mi (Jeon Jong-seo). Hae-mi's childhood friend, Lee Jong-su (Yoo Ah-in), is instantly intimidated by Ben; it appears that this mysterious character has everything that he ever desired.

While Burning initially presents itself as a romantic drama, it reveals more sinister themes as Ben's real intentions become clear. Fans who enjoyed Parasite's commentary about the haves and the have-nots may enjoy this other great South Korean film about the class divide. Burning could have used the exposure of an Academy Award nomination, as its beguiling ending is rife with discussions about its interpretations. While not a typical mystery, Burning's unusual narrative structure makes it one of the most compulsively watchable thrillers in years.

7 'Two Days, One Night' (2014)

Directors: Luc and Jean-Pierre Dardenne

Two Days, One Night understood the complexities of the financial crisis better than most American movies ever could. Marion Cotillard delivers one of her greatest performances as office worker Sandra, who is told that she will be fired from her job. A desperate Sandra tries to convince her coworkers to give up their bonuses so that she can remain on the staff. It's a challenging moral dilemma that questions what people's real values are, presenting a universal struggle.

Although Cotillard's performance earned her a nomination for Best Actress, Two Days, One Night deserved more accolades for its raw and challenging portrayal of workplace politics. It's a film that forces the audience to walk in the characters' shoes and question whether they would have made the same decisions. Two Days, One Night is not an easy watch, but it's an undeniably rewarding one.

6 'Return to Seoul' (2022)

Director: Davy Chou

One of the great powers that international cinema has is the ability to open viewers to different perspectives. Even though the 2022 drama Return to Seoul was submitted as the Cambodian entry for the Best International Feature Film at the Academy Awards, its story is one of dual identities. The film follows Freddie (Ji-Min Park), a young woman born in South Korea but raised by French parents. When Freddie's biological parents reach out, she struggles to connect with them.

Return to Seoul is profound and insightful, a thoughtful examination of what defines identity. The film doesn't make a firm statement about Freddie's cultural identity and allows the audience to analyze what aspects of her personality are drawn from her experiences with both sets of parents. Park's emotional performance, the beautiful cinematography from Thomas Favel, and its thought-provoking themes make Return to Seoul an unsung triumph that was worthy of more awards consideration than it received.

5 'Decision to Leave' (2022)

Director: Park Chan-wook

Decision to Leave is another masterpiece for the great South Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook, whose films have been routinely ignored by the Oscars. Decision to Leave feels like a modern-day Alfred Hitchcock detective thriller. The film follows the detective Jang Hae-jun (Park Hae-il), who begins investigating the enigmatic woman Song Seo-rae (Tang Wei), whose husband was recently murdered. Hae-jun finds himself increasingly drawn to Seo-rae as he pries deeper into the case, and every question he asks leads to even more mysteries.

The technical brilliance of Decision to Leave made it worthy of consideration in many leading Oscar categories. Yet, certain filmmakers who, for some strange reason, have been completely overlooked by the Academy Awards. Despite the brilliance he showed with films like Oldboy and The Handmaiden, Park Chan-wook's movies have been completely shut out by the Oscars. Nominating Decision to Leave wouldn't just have honored a great film; it would have finally given a great filmmaker the accolade that he had deserved for quite some time.

4 'Parallel Mothers' (2022)

Director: Pedro Almodóvar

While the Academy Awards have routinely honored the work of the great Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar, his 2021 masterpiece Parallel Mothers surprisingly failed to receive nominations for Best International Feature. Penélope Cruz, who did receive a Best Actress nomination for her work, stars as the photographer Janis Martínez, who bonds with the young mother Ana Manso Ferreras (Milena Smit) after they share a hospital room. Almodóvar analyzes the similarities between the two characters as they both raise their children; despite their class differences, both Janis and Ana know that motherhood requires sacrifices.

Almodóvar is no stranger to the Academy, having won Best Original Screenplay for his work on the 2002 drama Talk to Her. Still, Parallel Mothers represents one of his finest accomplishments in recent years, and its omission from the Best International Feature category remains puzzling. As a tribute to the struggles of motherhood and a showcase for two incredible performances, Parallel Mothers is a profound feminist statement.

3 'Compartment No. 6' (2021)

Director: Juho Kuosmanen

Compartment No. 6 is a wonderful romantic drama that evokes parallels to Richard Linklater's Before Sunrise. The film follows the young Finnish student Laura (Seidi Haarla), who bonds with the stern Russian miner Lyokha (Yura Borisov) as they travel by train from Moscow to Murmansk. There's a beautiful simplicity to Compartment No. 6; it rarely strains beyond the confines of the train and focuses entirely on the two characters.

Writer/director Juho Kuosmanen shows signs that he will be a promising filmmaker with his beautiful, engaging dialogue. Although romantic comedies like Annie Hall and My Fair Lady have won Best Picture, the Oscars have failed to recognize modern rom-coms. Considering how diverse romantic comedies actually are, it would have been interesting to see an international film like Compartment No. 6 earn recognition, especially for a genre that rarely receives the respect it deserves.

2 'The Guilty' (2018)

Director: Gustav Möller

The Guilty is a crime thriller with a mature approach to the debate surrounding modern law enforcement. The film takes place over one stressful night for Copenhagen police officer Asger Holm (Jakob Cedergren), who answers calls about various crimes in the area. The film is composed entirely of scenes of Asger answering different calls and never straying to any other location.

Although Antonie Fuqua remade the film with Jake Gyllenhaal for Netflix in 2021, film fans should instead just watch the original Danish film. The Guilty is a brilliant piece of experimentation. Isolating a film to just one room was a decision that paid off, and the film succeeded due to the brilliance of Cedergren's performance and the mysteries brought up in the screenplay. If the Oscars truly wanted to recognize films that pushed the boundaries of cinema, The Guilty would have been awarded.

1 'In The Mood For Love' (2000)

Director: Wong Kar-wai

In the years since its initial release, Wong Kar-wai's In The Mood For Love has been heralded as one of the greatest romantic films ever made; it was among the few films from the 21st century included in Sight & Sound's 100 greatest films ever. The film follows neighbors Chow Mo-wan (Tony Leung) and Su Li-zhen (Maggie Cheung), who fall in love over several months.

Surprisingly, none of Wong Kar-wai's films have ever been recognized by the Academy Awards, but In The Mood For Love is certainly his most worthy masterpiece. As it continues to receive admiration over the years, the Academy Awards' decision to overlook it seems more egregious. The Oscars tend to nominate and award films that are relevant at the time of the cermony itself, but In the Mood For Love continues to resonate with audiences in the many years since its release.

