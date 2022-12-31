As the clock ticks down on what remains of this year (or whenever you celebrate your new year), resolutions and goal setting begins to creep up. Whatever your New Year's tasks may be, adding these titles to your streaming lineup should be one of them. With selections across various genres, these international projects will cater to whatever you're looking for to prep you for the new season in your life.

RELATED: 10 Great Foreign Movies to Show to People Who Fear SubtitlesThe beauty of these stories is their ability to force retrospective and introspective case studies into our own lives as we progress from one year (or holiday season) to the next. If you're new to international films, there are some accessible starter films here; and if you're established in the art of streaming international titles, there are some you'll need to dig for. However you choose to spend the final days of this year, it's worth queuing up this list of features to stream.

‘New Year Blues’ (2021)

A great film for movie lovers that battle the ebbs and flows of a new year with new problems, New Year Blues features four couples, each with very different needs, who come face-to-face with a barrage of obstacles and feats days before the new year rings in. This romantic comedy hails from South Korea and is an easy 115-minute runtime.

Related but unrelated, each character's storyline provides a unique, detailed arc that doesn't overshadow the other. New Year Bluesis the perfect film to revisit each new year as it places themes of courage and acceptance in front of those who may be apprehensive about how to close one year and begin another. Available on Amazon Prime or Tubi.

‘My Big Night’ (2015)

All-in-one Spanish comedy, Mi gran noche (My Big Night), brilliantly succeeds in executing multiple storylines until they all come together with a bang. Centered around the taping of a New Year’s Eve special filmed months beforehand, a cast of varying personalities must endure the endless rehearsals and fake expressions of excitement celebrating a new year that has yet to come.

RELATED: 'Parasite' and 9 of the Best Foreign Films Available on Streaming ServicesDirector and co-writer Álex de la Iglesia plays the juggling act as audiences follow along with José (Pepón Nieto) the extra sent by the employment agency, Alphonso (Raphael) the acclaimed crooner whose ego is threatened by the young pop sensation Adanne (Mario Casas). The icing on the cake is the special’s co-hosts Roberto (Hugo Silva) and Cristina (Carolina Bang) can’t stand each other. Available to stream on the Roku Channel or Vudu.

'Happy New Year' (1973)

Dipping into the archive, Happy New Year (original title: La bonne année) is a multi-genre feature that has a little bit for everyone including a love triangle, a heist, and a little comedy in between. Simon (Lino Ventura) is a gangster released from prison under a New Year amnesty when in reality the police are trying to find the stolen goods he was sent away for after robbing a jewelry store in Cannes.

RELATED: 10 Grittiest Foreign Crime Films, According to RedditSimon is reconnected to his past through his love interests which include his faithful accomplice Charlot (Charles Gérard) and the shop owner next door to the jewelry store Françoise (Françoise Fabian). Nominated for one BAFTA, Happy New Year is a great throwback comedy to re-stream each year.

'Happy New Year' (2014)

An action-comedy about revenge, a heist, romance, and a dance competition (you heard that right), Happy New Year packs a lot into its three-hour runtime. Using a dance competition as a cover, Charlie (Shah Rukh Khan) leads a group of skilled thieves as they attempt to steal millions of dollars worth of diamonds. Amateurs dancers, Charlie enlists Mohini (Deepika Padukone) to teach the rag-tag group, keeping her in the dark about their real motives.

The movie was released on Diwali 2014, receiving a mixed bag of reviews from critics and audience members. To get you to the midnight mark, this three-hour movie will keep you entertained with its multi-genre storytelling. Happy New Year serves as a gateway title for movie lovers who are just discovering director Farah Khan. Khan's most popular films include Om Shanti Om and Main Hoon Na. Available to stream on Netflix.

'Jolly Life' (2009)

Jolly Life (original title: Neşeli Hayat) is a Turkish drama about identity and culture framed through the holiday lens. Riza Senyurt (Yilmaz Erdogan) is down-and-out, living in poverty and struggling with his family relationship. Not even knowing who Santa is, Riza takes a job as a mall Santa, discovering along the way the influences of western culture and what remains of his eastern culture.

RELATED: The 8 Best 2022 International Movies on Netflix (So Far), Ranked by Rotten TomatoesAs Santa, Riza begins to recognize that real life isn’t so different from the fantasies children believe in. More drama than comedy, Jolly Life is a thought-provoking depiction of the holiday season.

‘NOWRUZ: Lost & Found’ (2015)

Adding a comedic documentary to the mix, NOWRUZ: Lost & Found follows comedian K-von (real name Kevan Moezzi) as he discovers more about his heritage and the meaning and celebration of the Iranian New Year, Nowruz. Throughout the runtime, K-von performs stand-comedy routines with various guests including friends, scholars, and recognizable celebrities.

While K-von was born in the United States, his exploration into his Persian heritage is an excellent watch for those struggling with identity and culture as a new year approaches. Viewers will recognize K-von from appearances on MTV’s Disaster Date, Last Comic Standing, and stand-up work with Drybar Comedy.

'Dinner for One' (1963)

Image via Getty Images

Becoming an annual tradition to rewatch on New Year’s Eve in varying European households, Dinner for One is a German TV short that is sure to have you giggling during your end-of-year celebrations. Miss Sophie (May Warden) is turning 90, but sadly all of her four guests are dearly departed, leaving her butler James (Freddie Frinton) with the task of acting out each friend (with many drinks between) during Sophie’s birthday party.

Also titled in German Der 90. Geburtstag, this comedy sketch is reportedly the most repeated television program in Germany. This famous sketch is known around the world but appears to be relatively unknown to the United States viewing audience. This is one TV short worth scouring the streaming-verse to find.

KEEP READING: 10 American Film Classics & Their International Counterparts