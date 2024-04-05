Science-fiction is a genre that has been popular for decades. Maybe this is because it's fun to imagine potential futures for humanity, or maybe it's because sci-fi usually collects some of the best visuals ever committed to film. But it seems moviegoers can't get enough of the genre.

The problem is, with the high demand for it, not every film is going to live up to the high standards some fans have. Many Hollywood films feel like just that--Hollywood films, ie. manufactured cash grabs. Fortunately for sci-fi fans, many foreign countries have taken a crack at the genre too, which has produced some real gems over the years. If you're looking for something new away from Hollywood, it might be worth checking this movies out.

10 'Cargo' (2009)

Country of Origin: Switzerland

Cargo is Switzerland's first science-fiction film, and the directorial debut of Ivan Engler and Ralph Etter. While it received mixed reviews, the majority of them have mostly positive things to say about it, although some aspects of it definitely warranted some criticism. But hey, maybe cut the Swiss some slack--this was, after all, their first sci-fi movie.

In the year 2267, life on Earth has become impossible, which confines its denizes to space stations. Despite the newfound hostility of their home planet, the residents of these space stations find that their biggest threat is themselves. Sure, maybe it isn't the most unique premise, but if the premise wasn't good, it wouldn't be used very often in other films. While it doesn't always hold up compared to bigger projects in Hollywood, for a film that is built on little experience and a small budget, it really makes use of what it's got.

9 'The Wave' (2015)

Country of Origin: Norway

The Wave is not your average disaster movie. Sure, a lot of disaster flicks have focused on giant waves or tsunamis decemating the countryside. This certainly isn't anything new. But Norway's The Wave delivers a fresh take on the format that should make it stand out amongst the others. This movie managed to double its budget in box office ticket sales, and was Norway's submission for the Best Foreign Language Film award at the Oscars, though it sadly wasn't nominated.

Director Roar Ulthaug states that he had always been inspired by other natural disaster movies such as Twister, and he wanted to emulate that in the best way possible. And he certainly did. The reason the movie is so unique is its bombshell of a revelation at the end, in which it states that due to the geography of the town of Geiranger, the events are actually likely to occur at some point in the near future, but the time in which it happens can't be predicted until it's too late. Foreboding warning aside, for a small budget, it boasts impressive visuals reminiscent of classic disaster flicks, which is perfect for any fan of the genre.

The Wave Release Date August 28, 2015 Director Roar Uthaug Cast Kristoffer Joner , Thomas Bo Larsen , Ane Dahl Torp , Fridtjov Såheim , Jonas Hoff Oftebro , Arthur Berning Runtime 104

8 'Neptune Frost' (2021)

Country of Origin: Rwanda

Close

Rwanda is a country that you probably don't think about very often. Heck, some people haven't even heard of the tiny Central African nation. Luckily, Neptune Frost draws attention to it in a clever and fantastical way. This movie serves as a sci-fi flick and a musical, which are two vastly different genres that seldom go hand-in-hand. But this movie made it work.

There are versions in Kirundi, Kinyarwanda, Swahili, French, and English, making it able to be enjoyed not just by people in Africa, but by people all over the world. The cyberpunk-esque visuals are pure eye candy, and it's score consists of traditional Central African song-poetry, which is a beautiful art form that doesn't see the limelight nearly as much as it deserves. This is a movie that's unashamed to be whatever it wants, and as a result of this going against the norm, received many good reviews. It's an underrated, yet fantastic entry into the sci-fi genre, and isn't one that you're going to want to miss.

7 'Bacurau' (2019)

Country of Origin: Brazil

Close

A lot of people probably haven't even heard of Bacurau, which is such a shame given how well it performed not just at home, but in the international community. It managed to make three times of its tiny budget at the box office, and received the Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival. The movie really stirred the pot upon its release, addressing some of the most important social issues facing the Brazilian public. Yet it does this in an effective and brilliant way.

Following a small rural town facing turmoil after a series of strange events begin terrorizing the villagers, the story takes a multitude of twists and turns, which leaves it consistently exciting. It also holds an approval rating of 93% on Rotten Tomatoes, both from Brazilian and non-Brazilian critics. It is also available in both English and Portuguese, making it able to be easily enjoyed by audiences even outside of Brazil.

6 'Timecrimes' (2007)

Country of Origin: Spain

Image via Karbo Vantas Entertainment

Timecrimes came out in 2007 to an excellent reception. This movie follows the time loop format, similar to Groundhog Day or Edge of Tomorrow. Following Karra Elejalde as Héctor, the movie forces viewers to confront their own demons as Héctor battles with alternate versions of himself that have spawned as a result of the time loop. The movie makes a lot of risky maneuvers in its technique and in what it dares to show on camera, but this wound up being met postively rather than negatively.

Director Nacho Vigalondo took a huge gamble when he made Timecrimes, and he while he may not have won it back in money, he certainly won it back in respect and reputation. While it has been rumoured that David Cronenberg has been tasked with making an American remake, this has yet to be seen through, although it would definitely suit Cronenberg's style of directing.

Timecrimes Release Date October 5, 2007 Director Nacho Vigalondo Cast Karra Elejalde , Candela Fernández , Barbara Goenaga , Nacho Vigalondo , Juan Inciarte , Miguel Ángel Poo Runtime 88

5 'The Wandering Earth' (2019)

Country of Origin: China

Image via Netflix

The Wandering Earth takes place in 2058 after an abnormal star threatens to engulf the Earth. In response, all the nations of the world put their differences aside in order to build a series of gigantic engines that will propel Earth out of the solar system and out of the path of potential destruction. The problem is, this results in an enormous amount of death, with only a small percentage of people surviving in underground shelters.

While critics didn't find the dystopic themes very original, (especially given that the movie is based on a short story), the appeal mainly comes from its spectacular set pieces and revolutionary special effects. Although wildly popular in its home country of China, it also won a Golden Oak Award in New York City and was met with acclaim overseas, too. The movie even spawned a prequel, which released in 2023. This is a movie that is nothing if not eye candy, and perfectly encapsulates the modern sci-fi aesthetic.

The Wandering Earth Release Date February 5, 2019 Director Frant Gwo Cast Gong Geer , Frant Gwo Runtime 125 Minutes

4 'Stalker' (1979)

Country of Origin: Russia

Image via Goskino

Director Andrei Tarkovsky is known for making some pretty incredible films across a multitude of genres, but Stalker remains among his finest work yet. Pretty much the only criticisms from ths movie came from its slower pacing, but apart from that, it was deemed to be nearly perfect. It's not just your average run-of-the-mill science-fiction film though. This is a movie that contains many important theological and philosophical themes, making anyone who views it stop and think for a while afterwards. '

Funnily enough, the critical reviews at the time of its release were horrific, but in recent years it has gained more of a cult following, along with much more favourable reviews. It would seem the critics just needed to stop and think for a while along with the audience to really appreciate it. As recently as 2018, the BBC voted the movie the 49th greatest foreign-language film of all time, which really speaks to its quality. If you're looking for a movie that makes you think, this is one that you won't want to pass up.

Stalker Release Date May 25, 1979 Director Andrei Tarkovsky Cast Alexander Kaidanovsky Runtime 162 minutes

3 'The Host' (2006)

Country of Origin: South Korea

Image via Showbox

The Host is South Korea's take on the modern monster movie. While the CGI is less than impressive, it still holds up as a remarkable entry into the genre. This is thanks in part to Bong Joonho, who later went on to direct Parasite. Bong Joonho's movies are almost always phenomenal and carry important social messages. The Host is certainly no exception to this.

The story was inspired by a scandal in which an American employer forced their Korean workers to dispose of a deadly chemical using the sewer drains, which later ended up in the Han River, which flows through the South Korean capital of Seoul. The story follows this same thing happening, but this time, a mutated monster is the result of this dangerous event. At the time of its release, the movie became the highest-grossing movie in its homeland, and was met with acclaim both locally and internationally. Critics praised it for its biting satire mixed with horrifying visuals. It was later recommened by Quentin Tarantino as one of his favourite movies to be released since the 90s. With such a big name having such a high opinion for it, you know it's got to be good.

The Host (2006) Release Date July 27, 2006 Director Bong Joon-ho Cast Song Kang-ho , Byun Hee-bong , Park Hae-il , Bae Doona , Go Ah-sung Runtime 119 Minutes

2 'Godzilla' (1954)

Country of Origin: Japan

Image via Toho

Godzilla is the original 1954 film that kickstarted the vast Toho Monster Universe. While the newer films are more based around spectacle rather than story (which isn't always a bad thing), 1954's Godzilla also harbours a powerful anti-war message, particularly against the use of nuclear weapons. While it doesn't hold up as being as scary as it was back in its prime, this movie created one of the most famous and recognizable movie monsters, as well as one of the longest-running film franchises to date.

The original was created in Japan, and was a huge technological feat. Since CGI didn't yet exist, everything had to be done using practical effects, which is an enormous task that is beautifully executed. This is one of the most revolutionary science-fiction films ever created, and it is a must-see for any cinephile or aspiring filmmaker.

Godzilla (1954) Release Date November 3, 1954 Director Ishirô Honda Cast Takashi Shimura , Akihiko Hirata , Akira Takarada , Momoko Kôchi Runtime 96 minutes

1 'District 9' (2009)

Country of Origin: South Africa

Image via Sony

District 9 is not your typical alien invasion movie. Director Neil Blomkamp's feature film debut came as a joint project between him and producer Peter Jackson. The first half of the film is presented in a really fresh way, acting as more of a mockumentary than an action film. What's interesting is that the aliens aren't on Earth by choice, but because their mothership has malfunctioned, and they have nowhere else to go. As a result, the movie presents a more realistic depiction of what an alien invasion would be like. Instead of immediately blowing everything up, the humans opt to cordon off the aliens into slums and study them.

The second half of the film features the typical gunfire and explosions that many sci-fi action fans expect. But even this feels unique and adventurous, blurring the lines of good and evil in a way that isn't typical of the genre. Featuring the iconic South African actor Sharlto Copley in the main role, District 9 is a movie unlike anything sci-fi has ever seen before, which is precisely what makes it the best foreign sci-fi movie ever made.

District 9 Release Date August 5, 2009 Director Neill Blomkamp Cast Sharlto Copley , Jason Cope , Nathalie Boltt , Sylvaine Strike , Elizabeth Mkandawie , John Sumner Runtime 112

