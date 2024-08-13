Life's most terrifying outliers are often its most intriguing, contributing to our cinematic obsessions and subgenres. While the average person will likely and hopefully never encounter a dangerous and methodical murderer, horror and thriller cinema is brimming with serial killers. The runaway success of 2024 films like Trap and Longlegs is proof that audiences love to wallow in the detail and intricacy of murder.

The contributions that American directors have made to the serial killer subgenre are considerable. The Silence of the Lambs, Se7en and Zodiac are as essential to the onscreen serial killer formula as they are to cinema in general. But wonderful filmmaking doesn't start and end with Hollywood, and neither does the serial killer obsession. These are the best serial killer movies coming from the international stage, proving that some themes are universal, no matter where they come from.

10 'High Tension' (2003)

Country: France

Best friends Marie (Cécile de France) and Alex (Maïwenn) travel to the country to visit Alex's family for the weekend. The pair aren't there for long when an unexpected visitor arrives, immediately beginning a violent rampage through the house. Marie manages to stay hidden and tries to save Alex from the violent intruder without being caught herself.

High Tension faced its fair share of controversy. The film was accused of being shallow, needlessly violent, and not very good. While viewers can make up their minds about which of those accusations, if any, are founded, it's undeniable that High Tension is the poster child for the unofficial "new French extremity" movement. The artistic and creative value of the likes of High Tension will always be subjective, but its contribution to film discourse and its interest in pushing limits inarguably shaped 21st-century horror for better and worse.

9 'Killing Ground' (2016)

Country: Australia

A young couple heads to a small and isolated beach to have a private and romantic New Year's Eve camping trip. They are slightly dismayed to find another campsite already set up nearby but try to make the most of the otherwise secluded surroundings. As time passes, they notice that there doesn't seem to be anyone in the nearby tent. The abandoned campsite sets off alarm bells for the pair, and things go from bad to worse when they run into two local men in the campsite parking lot.

On paper, Killing Ground is a very simple horror story that might even feel familiar to lovers of the genre. However, its execution is what elevates the Australian film to another level. The creative editing and patient storytelling result in plot revelations and horror set pieces that will leave viewers stunned. While Killing Ground is inventive and well-made, it isn't for the faint of heart. The film from Damien Power, who also directed the icy and intense horror-thriller No Exit, features graphic and intense sexual violence that arguably goes further than it needs to. Despite this controversial plot device, Killing Ground does have something to say about gender roles in horror cinema and provides a lot to love for viewers willing to take a chance on a brutal horror experience.

8 'Audition' (1999)

Country: Japan

Shigeharu (Ryo Ishibashi) is a widower looking to get back into the dating scene to find a new wife. One of Shigeharu's close friends is a film producer who suggests they hold auditions to help him find the woman he wants to marry. During the audition, he is immediately beguiled by a young woman named Asami (Eihi Shiina). Despite some inconsistencies in her resume, Shigeharu pursues a relationship with Asami and soon regrets it.

The words meditative and visceral can't usually be used to describe the same piece of work, but Takashi Miike isn't exactly conventional, and neither is Audition. This unconventional Japanese movie challenges gender assumptions associated with horror and standards of decency. The harrowing yet unforgettable Audition stirs up thoughts about cinematic limits and what audiences are willing to watch in the pursuit of horror movie thrills.

7 'The House That Jack Built' (2018)

Country: Denmark

Failed architect and successful serial killer Jack (Matt Dillon) looks back on his life. He reflects on the many murders he committed over the years and revels in their brutality and creativity, considering them to be works of art that define his life.

Lars von Trier isn't a stranger to controversy; if anything, he actively courts it. Where other filmmakers see their work as a chance to have a dialogue with the audience, von Trier's films would rather play chicken. Even for the filmmaker's most ardent supporters, The House That Jack Built is likely to make them swerve first. The cold-blooded and cynical arthouse slasher is as inaccessible as von Trier gets. But the film is a reminder that there can be merit, artistic expression, and intrigue in even the most unpleasant storytelling exercises.

6 'Ichi The Killer' (2001)

Country: Japan

Ichi (Nao Omori) is an unhinged psychopath with very little drive or motive of his own. Conversely, Ichi's mentor, Jijii (Shinya Tsukamoto), is a powerful and organized participant in the Japanese underworld and Yakuza scene. Jijii uses Ichi's endless thirst for violence to his benefit, manipulating Ichi to maim and kill on command.

Takashi Miike strikes again with Ichi the Killer. The prolific Japanese director has a reputation for leaning into the extreme edges of his genres of choice, and that reputation is embodied fully in this 2001 film. Ichi the Killer depicts mindless violence as a means of discussing the true nature of violence. Despite Miike's credibility as a filmmaker, this particular film was banned in multiple countries and edited for release in several others but remains one of the best yakuza movies out there.

5 'Cure' (1997)

Country: Japan

Detective Takabe (Kōji Yakusho) is investigating a string of disturbing and strange murders. The murders are gruesome, and all of the victims have the same X carved into their bodies. But despite the consistent calling card across the cases, the crimes all appear to be committed by different people, none of whom remember performing a murder.

Enthralling and addictive, Cure is much more about the want for and search for answers than about the answers themselves. Despite the esoteric and more philosophical approach to a serial killer thriller, Cure utilizes a confident and familiar visual language, which helps make the film feel accessible despite its unique story and storytelling methods. It might not provide many answers, but the questions it poses are just as intriguing and valid.

4 'Deep Red' (1975)

Country: Italy

Helga (Macha Méril) is a psychic medium speaking at a parapsychology conference. During the presentation, she becomes fearful when she senses a violent and dangerous energy emanating from the audience. Not long after, a jazz pianist (David Hemmings) witnesses a violent murder in an apartment he walks by. The victim is Helga, and the jazz musician begins to hunt for the killer.

Dario Argento is an icon of the Italian Giallo scene, who so defined the era and the style that his reputation surpasses both. In Deep Red, Argento blends gruesome spectacle with clever storytelling, crafting a one-of-a-kind movie that paved the way for its subgenre and the horror genre as a whole. For example, modern fans will recognize the hallmark features of the Giallo movement in Last Night in Soho. The Edgar Wright film recently brought the style back to the mainstream and was influenced by Deep Red, which succeeds both as an opus of serial killers and Giallo cinema.

3 'I Saw The Devil' (2010)

Country: South Korea

Pregnant Jang Joo-yeon (Oh San-ha) is violently murdered and dismembered after accepting help for a flat tire on her way home. Her fiancé, Kim Soo-hyeon (Lee Byung-hun), is devastated at the loss of his partner and their unborn child. Thankfully, Soo-hyeon is an agent with the NIS and uses his extensive skills and connections to track down the killer and get revenge.

I Saw the Devil offers a nihilistic interpretation of the cat-and-mouse game that unfolds in serial killer films. Despite the passion and anger inherent in a quest for revenge, the disturbing South Korean movie sees its protagonist abandon many of his prior convictions and beliefs to achieve his final goal. Ultimately, the hide-and-seek game between cop and killer devolves into a race to the bottom, which explores how far down Soo-hyeon will go to catch up with his enemy.

2 'Memories of Murder' (2003)

Country: South Korea

Two detectives (Kim Sang-kyung and Song Kang-ho) get wrapped up in the investigation of two murders that occurred in a small South Korean town. When more murders take place with the same pattern, the detectives realize they may, in fact, be investigating their first-ever serial murderer. During their search, they encounter many setbacks and difficulties, including their differences in investigative approaches.

Although Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho is now known worldwide for films like Snowpiercer and Parasite, the director's earlier works are just as revolutionary. Memories of Murder premiered in 2003, over 15 years before the director would win big at the Academy Awards with his 2019 masterpiece, Parasite. Memories of Murder is a top-tier procedural and is rightfully considered to be one of the best and most unsettling South Korean films ever made.

1 'M' (1931)

Country: Germany

Hans Beckert (Peter Lorre) is a predator, stalking and killing children across Berlin. When the panic surrounding his crimes reaches a fever pitch, a massive manhunt begins. In addition to being hunted by the police, Beckert's crimes are so distasteful that even criminals operating in Berlin's underworld are determined to catch him.

A discussion of the best serial killer films isn't complete without the inclusion of the genre-defining M from Fritz Lang, one of the few thriller movies that are pretty much perfect. Every trope starts somewhere, and every genre owes something to an OG. For procedural thrillers that revel in technical detail and structured mystery, M is the original classic that inspired them all and still holds up today, thanks to its eerie and moody setting and how it handles its now-famous plot.

