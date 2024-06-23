Often overlapping subgenres ranging from crime and horror to detective fiction, the thriller genre has quickly captured the attention of audiences both in film and literature realms. It is easy to understand the timeless appeal of this specific category, especially considering how versatile it is and how it manages to keep audiences on the edge of their seats as it builds towards a frequently flabbergasting climax.

While some of the greatest thrillers features are indeed English-spoken, many are often overlooked merely because they're not as popular and you'd need subtitles to understand them. This, of course, causes Western audiences to miss out on essential masterpieces from different countries, ranging from Denmark's The Guilty to South Korea's Oldboy. To honor the countless incredible films all around the globe, we look back at the best international thrillers, ranking them by greatness.

10 'Burning' (2018)

While many South Korean dramas have captured the attention of viewers (especially after Parasite's historical Best Picture win), Burning is an often overlooked movie that has fallen under the radar of general audiences. The underrated but incredibly engaging Lee Chang-dong picture centers around Yoo Ah-in's Jong-su, who is asked to look after the cat of a girl he knows (Jeon Jong-seo) while she's on vacation. When she eventually gets back from Africa with a mysterious guy (Steven Yeun) she met there, he confesses his unusual hobby.

As the title suggests, Burning counts on a slow-burning but genuinely intense narrative certain to keep fans of the thriller genre, especially those who don't mind slower-paced storylines, on the edge of their seats. Its rich commentary on power inequalities between the wealthy and the poor is a major standout. Even if an ambiguous picture, Chang-dong's movie is never confusing or difficult to get through (except if slower thrillers are not your cup of tea).

Burning Release Date May 17, 2018 Cast Ah In Yoo , Steven Yeun , Jong-seo Jeon , Soo-Kyung Kim , Seung-ho Choi , Seong-kun Mun Runtime 148 minutes

9 'The Invisible Guest' (2016)

Spawning six remakes in different languages, The Invisible Guest chronicles the struggles of a successful, man-of-the-year entrepreneur (Mario Casas) accused of murdering his wife who teams up with a witness preparation expert (Francesc Orella). The two must come up with a secure, strong defense in less than three hours.

While the feedback for Oriol Paulo's movie was initially lukewarm, it ended up being a huge hit in China and topped 31 million worldwide against its €4 million budget. On top of being a genuinely entertaining thriller, Paulo's successful movie is guaranteed to appeal to anyone who enjoys courtroom dramas. It is an intriguing examination of justice featuring a handful of well-crafted plot twists and amazing direction that fans of David Fincher's work will probably like.

The Invisible Guest Release Date January 6, 2017 Cast Mario Casas , Ana Wagener , José Coronado , Bárbara Lennie , Francesc Orella , Paco Tous , David Selvas , Iñigo Gastesi

8 'The Secret In Their Eyes' (2009)

In Billy Ray's mystery drama, a retired legal counselor (Ricardo Darín) in hopes of putting years of unease to rest writes a novel based on the unsolved mystery of a newlywed's sexual abuse and murder. His friend and former colleague, Judge Irene (Soledad Villamil), for whom he had developed feelings for long ago, helps him make sense of his past.

Directed by Juan José Campanella, The Secret in Their Eyes (originally titled El secreto de sus ojos) blends the romance, thriller, mystery, and drama genres with great results. Its absorbing political intrigue, examination of human connection, and symbolism in addition to its incredible execution are part of what makes it so remarkable. With that said, Ray's movie is undoubtedly one of Spain's strongest additions to the film industry to date.

The Secret in Their Eyes Release Date August 13, 2009 Cast Soledad Villamil , Ricardo Darin , Carla Quevedo , Pablo Rago , Javier Godino , Bárbara Palladino Runtime 129 Minutes

7 'The Guilty' (2018)

Although a remake starring Jake Gyllenhaal was released in 2021, Gustav Möller's Danish crime thriller film remains the superior version. Set entirely in an emergency call center, the story focuses on Jakob Cedergren's character Asger Holm, a distressed Copenhagen police officer who handles highly stressful incoming emergency calls. Asger enters an intense race against time when he answers an emergency call from a kidnapped woman.

It's not for no reason that The Guilty was the Danish submission for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 91st Academy Awards. Inspired by real crime footage, this absorbing and highly suspenseful Möller picture sheds light on mental health and the inner demons of the protagonist while offering viewers an immersive, anxiety-inducing narrative that will have audiences hooked from the get-go.

6 'I Saw the Devil' (2010)

Directed by Kim Jee-woon and written by Park Hoon-jung, this unsettling Korean action-thriller is mandatory viewing when it comes to South Korean films and international thrillers. Its gripping yet haunting narrative centers around a secret agent (Lee Byung-hun) who loses his fiancé to a horrific murder and seeks revenge on a serial killer through a series of captures and releases.

Anyone who cherishes well-built revenge stories on film should give I Saw the Devil a try. Through its memorable narrative and characters, it offers audiences an interesting perspective on vengeance and humankind's violent nature. It is worth noting that the movie can be a disturbing watch for some, given the graphic content it includes. Furthermore, I Saw the Devil also features top-notch cinematography and action-packed scenes.

I Saw the Devil Release Date August 12, 2010 Cast Byung-hun Lee , Gook-hwan Jeon , Ho-jin Jeon , San-ha Oh , Yoon-seo Kim , Min-sik Choi Runtime 144

5 'The Hunt' (2012)

Starring none other than the fan-favorite Hannibal star Mads Mikkelsen in the lead role, Thomas Vinterberg's thought-provoking The Hunt tells the story of a lonely teacher struggling over his son's custody. While his life is seemingly improving as he finds love and receives good news from his child, it ultimately takes a wild turn when a seemingly innocent but brutal lie arises.

This must-see Danish psychological drama features one of Mikkelsen's strongest performances to date, and for that alone, it is worth watching. Additionally, though, The Hunt is an arresting thriller perfect from start to finish that holds the power to move audiences to tears due to its complex narrative and how it analyzes cancel culture and the "politically correct." It is the kind of film that sticks with viewers long after the credits roll.

The Hunt (2012) Release Date January 10, 2013 Cast Mads Mikkelsen Runtime 115 Minutes Main Genre Drama

4 'The Lives of Others' (2006)

Set in 1984 East Berlin, the character-driven must-see thriller The Lives of Others sees an agent of the secret police (Ulrich Mühe) who is tasked with monitoring East Berlin residents. When he starts surveilling a writer and his lover (Sebastian Koch and Martina Gedeck), he finds himself becoming increasingly interested and absorbed by their private lives.

Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck's directorial debut has rightfully taken home the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film, which is not surprising considering how phenomenal of an effort it is all around — its screenplay is intense and fully immerses audiences in the story, the performances are top tier, and the direction is incredible. Not only is The Lives of Others a fantastic thriller, it is essentially a dramatic masterpiece.

The Lives of Others (2006) Release Date March 30, 2007 Cast Ulrich Mühe , Martina Gedeck , Sebastian Koch , Ulrich Tukur Runtime 137 minutes

3 'Memories of Murder' (2003)

From the mind of Parasite's director Bong Joon-ho and based on the 1996 play Come to See Me by Kim Kwang-rim, Memories of Murder takes audiences back to 1986 and illustrates two detectives (Song Kang-ho and Kim Sang-kyung) struggling with the case of multiple young women being found sexually abused and murdered by an unknown culprit in a Korean province.

Memories of Murder is definitely an international thriller audiences do not want to miss — especially those who like atmospheric horror films that send chills down one's spine. The fact that it is loosely based on South Korea's first confirmed serial murders just makes it an even more affecting movie experience, providing viewers with a very disturbing and unsettling time in front of the screen.

Memories of Murder Release Date May 2, 2003 Cast Kang-ho Song , Sang-kyung Kim , Roe-ha Kim , Jae-ho Song , Hie-bong Byeon , Seo-hie Ko Runtime 129 minutes

2 'Parasite' (2019)

While he had previously worked on a few memorable films like Memories of Murder or Snowpiercer, Bong Joon-ho's movies gathered global praise after his jaw-dropping social commentary. Parasite is enriched by astounding performances and tells the unforgettable story of how the destitute Kim clan has infiltrated the home of the wealthy Parks one by one.

Greed, social inequality, and class discrimination are two very prominent themes in Joon-ho's sharp satire that criticizes Korean society in particular. It is nearly impossible to be indifferent to Joon-ho's powerful and investing story, the twists and turns it takes, and the symbolic cinematography. For these reasons and more, Parasite took home the Best Picture Oscar at the Academy Awards and made history in film by being the first non-English language movie to win the award.

Parasite Release Date May 8, 2019 Cast Seo Joon Park , Kang-ho Song , Seon-gyun Lee , Yeo-Jeong Jo , Woo-sik Choi , Hye-jin Jang Runtime 132 minutes

1 'Oldboy' (2003)

When the topic is international thriller movies, Park Chan-wook is a name that immediately comes to mind — whether that is for the director's efforts in the revenge essential Oldboy or the equally fantastic Lady Vengeance, The Handmaiden, and Decision to Leave. The first picture mentioned is arguably his most iconic, which is why we decided to include it. Oldboy tells the story of a man (Choi Min-sik, who also stars in I Saw the Devil) who is kidnapped and imprisoned for fifteen years only to be released and find that he must track down his captor in five days.

Intense and nerve-wracking are two words to describe this Park Chan-wook essential (though this also applies to his other fantastic works). Oldboy is not only one of the best international thriller movies ever made, but it also ranks high among the best thriller films of all time for several reasons, starting with the lingering "dark" premise through the astounding acting efforts and its mind-blowing final twist.

Oldboy (2003) Release Date November 21, 2003 Cast Choi Min-sik , Yoo Ji-tae , Kang Hye-jung Runtime 120 minutes

