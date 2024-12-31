Whether it’s the grueling new-age war movie that depicts the brutality of the battlefield in uncompromising detail or the pioneering classics that overcame their technical limitations with engrossing character-driven tales of heroism and humanity, war cinema has always been defined by its profound thematic focus. While there have been plenty of Hollywood classics that have excelled in this regard with their big budgets and A-list stars, international pictures have always been at the pinnacle of drama and insight in the genre.

From humanity being brought to stories of soldiers fighting against allied forces, to profoundly powerful prisoner-of-war tales rich with empathy and morality, and even to harrowing depictions of civilian life amid times of war, these 10 pictures stand among the greatest and most evocative war movies ever made. Furthermore, they represent the magnificence of international cinema in stunning fashion, with many of them among the finest films of all time.

10 'All Quiet on the Western Front' (2022)

Directed by Edward Berger

Image via Netflix

A piercing anti-war film defined by its horrific yet mighty spectacle of life on the battlefield, All Quiet on the Western Front is an evocative and powerful display of the futility of war as well as a sensational adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque’s semi-autobiographical 1929 novel. It follows a 17-year-old and his classmates as their eagerness to enlist and their excitement to serve rapidly deteriorates when they are confronted with the terror of the front lines.

Its implementation of the political side of the war, highlighted by Matthias Erzberger’s (Daniel Brühl) efforts to bring about a swift and peaceful end to the conflict, brings an intriguing new layer to the story. Brilliantly, this new plot thread does little to alter or impede upon Remarque’s initial message of the absurdity of war and the disillusionment of the soldiers. It received four Academy Awards at the 95th Oscars ceremony, making it the equal most awarded international film in the history of the event.

9 'Land of Mine' (2015)

Directed by Martin Pieter Zandvliet

Image via Nordisk Film

The greatest strength of many of the best war films is their ability to bring a poignant layer of humanity to their central characters. Land of Mine does this in spellbinding fashion. Set in the immediate aftermath of WWII, it follows a group of young German soldiers held as PoWs by Denmark who are tasked with clearing the coast of landmines. Succumbing to malnourishment and not given proper training, they desperately hope to survive their assignment and return to their families in Germany.

The focus on such an overlooked and forgotten chapter of post-WWII history imbues Land of Mine with a complex and nuanced moral quandary rife with powerful overtones of righteousness, accountability, and forgiveness. Its chilling suspense and abrupt, stomach-churning violence leads to one of the most profoundly human and moving stories based on Nazi soldiers to have ever graced the screen.

8 'Downfall' (2004)

Directed by Oliver Hirschbiegel

Image via Constantin Film

Not only an outstanding war movie but quite possibly the single greatest biopic of all time as well, Downfall is an engrossing and confronting examination of the final days of the Second World War from the inside of Adolf Hitler’s bunker. Based on the memoir written by Hitler’s secretary in the bunker, the film details the deterioration of Nazi operations as Berlin falls and the Third Reich succumbs to total defeat.

Thriving with a phenomenal performance from Bruno Ganz, Downfall is an illuminating and considered exploration of the closing of the war in Europe from the perspective of the malignant evil behind it. With sublime and underrated dare, it goes to tremendous lengths to depict Hitler as a human being, a man of politeness and manners even. However, it never loses grasp of his vitriolic and explosive spite, his seething hatred that sparked the bloodiest conflict the world has ever seen.

7 'Life is Beautiful' (1997)

Directed by Roberto Benigni

Image via Miramax Films

One of the most touching and tender films ever made, Life is Beautiful is an astonishing ode to the power of love and imagination in even the most terrible of circumstances. A deft balance of comedy and drama, it follows a Jewish father who works tirelessly to shelter his young son from the horrors of the Holocaust, telling him that the concentration camp is actually an elaborate competition, and the victor will win a tank.

Every creative spin Guido (Roberto Benigni) concocts is a spark of childlike wonder, every white lie a champion of hope and prosperity, and every laugh he shares with his son thrives as an ode to the endurance of the human spirit. While it isn’t afraid to venture down some dark paths, its effervescent gleam of hope proves to be triumphantly unconquerable. The end result is a Holocaust film defined by its defiant humanity to be a timeless testament to the power of humanity.

6 'Ivan’s Childhood' (1962)

Directed by Andrei Tarkovsky