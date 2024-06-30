The Western genre has been a popular one since the very emergence of the cinematic medium. While Westerns existed since the era of silent films like The Great Train Robbery in 1908, the genre really took off in earnest thanks to the series of collaborations between John Ford and John Wayne, which began with the 1939 classic Stagecoach. While it’s often thought of as one of the most quintessentially “American” genres, many of the best westerns ever made were made or produced outside of the United States.

It’s been fascinating to see how the Western genre has evolved over the course of the last century, as different perspectives have made it far more tangible to a wider set of viewers. Just because a film doesn’t technically take place in the “Wild West” doesn’t mean that it’s not Western; the themes of isolation, lonesome outlaws, and frontier justice are applicable to many different cultures. Here are some of the most underrated international Westerns.

10 ‘Django’ (1966)

Produced in Italy

Image Via Rialto Pictures/Blue Underground

The term “spaghetti western” often refers to the style of Italian Westerns that became popular in the 1960s and generally included more over-the-top violence and action than the classical westerns that were produced in the United States. Sergio Leone is often credited with kickstarting the genre with his masterpieces The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly and Once Upon a Time in the West, but Django deserves credit for ushering in a new wave of spaghetti westerns.

Django is a beautifully unpolished film that is not afraid to get very brutal, so it's perhaps somewhat understandable why its commercial prospects were relatively slim. Nonetheless, it became a cult classic, made a star out of Franco Nero, and continued to inspire sequels, reboots, spinoffs, and parodies to this day. Quentin Tarantino even paid tribute to the film’s legacy with his Oscar-winning 2012 Western, Django Unchained.

Django (1966) Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date November 30, 1966 Director Sergio Corbucci Cast Franco Nero , José Canalejas , José Bódalo , Loredana Nusciak , Ángel Álvarez , Gino Pernice , Simón Arriaga , Giovanni Ivan Scratuglia Runtime 91 Minutes Main Genre Western

9 ‘Lady Snowblood’ (1973)

Produced in Japan

Image via Toho

The Samurai genre and Western have more than a few things in common, as they both focus on noble warriors who are forced to protect innocent people. While there are many great Akira Kurosawa films that ended up inspiring American reimaginings, the 1973 shogun film Lady Snowblood drew inspiration from Gunslinger films to create an epic feudal adventure. It’s been over five decades since its release, and the martial arts sequences in Lady Snowblood are still more impressive than most modern action films.

Lady Snowblood speaks to modern themes about being an outsider, seeking revenge, and atoning for sins of the past, merging frontier sensibilities with the mythology of Samurai films. It’s also notable as being one of the few classic westerns that spotlights a female lead, proving that the genre has no strict definitions on who can lead their stories.

Lady Snowblood Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Release Date March 22, 1974 Director Toshiya Fujita Cast Meiko Kaji , Toshio Kurosawa , Masaaki Daimon , Miyoko Akaza , Shinichi Uchida , Takeo Chii , Noboru Nakaya , Yoshiko Nakada Runtime 97 Minutes Main Genre Action

8 ‘Quigley Down Under’ (1990)

Produced in Australia

Close

Australia has produced a surprising amount of westerns set in the Outback desert, and Quigley Down Under is definitely one of the genre’s more silly entries. Shortly after his success with Magnum P.I. on television, Tom Selleck starred as the titular gunslinger, who finds romance and danger once he travels to Australia. Selleck’s magnanimous star power is pretty hard to deny, but Quigley Down Under also features a delightfully absurd performance from the late great Alan Rickman, who has a scene-stealing role as the main villain.

Although there’s some surprisingly depthful ideas about the mistreatment of native people, Quigley Down Under embraces the absurdities of the western genre and thankfully doesn’t take itself too seriously. Australian westerns tend to be in the darker vein of Mad Max, but Quigley Down Under is a great introduction to the subgenre for audiences of all ages.

Watch on Tubi

7 ‘Desperado’ (1995)

Produced in Mexico

Director Robert Rodriguez broke new ground in the independent film industry with his debut film, El Mariachi, which was famously filmed on a shoestring budget. Rodriguez chose to make a non-traditional sequel to El Mariachi with Desperado, which gave Antonio Banderas the breakout role of his career. Production of the film was quite intense, as Banderas nearly lost his life during the filming of the now iconic rooftop explosion sequence.

The practical swordplay and gun battles in Desperado make it very exciting, and Banderas couldn’t be more charismatic in a role that he was born to play. Rodriguez always inserts a snarky sense of humor into his films, and Desperado gets some added laughs thanks to a memorable cameo from Steve Buscemi. While it never rose above being a “cult hit,” Rodriguez did return to the franchise for the underrated three-part series Once Upon a Time in Mexico.

Rent on Amazon

6 ‘The Proposition’ (2005)

Produced in Australia

Image via First Look International

Easily one of the most brutal westerns ever made, The Proposition is a haunting revenge thriller that addresses the generational mistreatment of indigenous people by colonists. This Australian neo-western was both written and composed by musician Nick Cave, whose lyrical and existentialist influence made it far more enticing than many of its contemporaries. While Guy Pearce served as a perfectly ruthless protagonist, the malevolent performance from Ray Winstone joins the ranks of the all-time great western villains.

The Proposition is almost definitely bleak and violent, and it is certainly not intended for viewers who are averse to seeing graphic content. Nonetheless, director John Hillcoat grounds the story in powerful themes about the fractionation of family values that justify its more extreme elements. The Proposition is the perfect introduction to the Australian western genre and likely will not be an experience that viewers will forget about anytime soon.