Over 20 years ago, the world was taken by storm by yet another creative music video by pop duo Daft Punk. In anime style, the video promoted the group's single "One More Time," which went on to become one of Daft Punk's most famous songs. At the time, however, most people had no idea that the music video was actually a small fraction of a visual companion that Daft Punk set up with Japanese director Kazuhisa Takenouchi to promote their new album Discovery. This year, Daft Punk and anime fans will have the chance to experience Interstella 5555: The 5tory of the 5ecret 5tar 5ystem in cinemas. The movie will be exhibited across the world in a 4K remastered version, and tickets are already rolling out for a one-night only December 12 screening. A new trailer was also unveiled to promote the event, and you can check it out on this article.

When they say "across the world," it really feels like Daft Punk isn't messing around. Interstella 5555 is so far listed for screenings in more than 800 movie theaters in more than 40 countries — Australia, Argentina, Canada, Brazil, Malaysia, Thailand and Guatemala are just a few that have been listed on the official website set up for the event. The release was made possible through a partnership with Trafalgar Releasing.

Daft Punk also announced that the Interstella 5555 celebration won't stop there. On December 13 — one day after the special screening — the duo is releasing a limited physical edition of the Discovery: INTERSTELLA 5555 Edition album. Daft Punk fans and collectors will be glad to know that the edition includes the original Japanese edition artwork, stickers and Daft Club card. The Daft Club was created by the duo in 2001, also to promote their album. The new version of the album will come in three editions: the 5555 gold vinyl, 5555 numbered CDs, and 25,000 black vinyl. A limited-edition plushie of The Crescendolls (the band in the movie) has also been announced.

What Is The Daft Punk Movie 'Interstella 5555' About?

Interstella 5555: The 5tory of the 5ecret 5tar 5ystem centers around the pop band The Crescendolls, blue-skinned musical alien beings that get abducted so that their songs can be played on other planets. The twist is, they are abducted by a record producer from Earth, who sees their potential and decides to profit off their music. The producer erases their memory and disguises them as humans to play at concerts. It was written by Daft Punk and Cédric Hervet (Electroma).

"One More Time" was the most successful track of Discovery, and the studio album ended up becoming one of the most influential releases in the world of pop music. To this day, Discovery is still regarded as one of the greatest albums of all time and its marketing strategy with the visual companion is still considered a reference.

Interstella 5555 will be screened across the world on December 12. You can find your local screening on the movie's website.

Check out the "One More Time" music video below: