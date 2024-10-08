Fans of Christopher Nolan’s epic sci-fi saga Interstellar are about to have a blast as the 2014 film celebrates its 10th anniversary this year in grand style. Paramount Pictures, who co-produced and distributed the movie a decade ago, is marking the occasion with an honorary IMAX Exclusive Limited Engagement on December 6, 2024, with tickets going on sale on November 7. What’s more? A Collector’s Edition 4K Ultra HD set is scheduled to arrive days later, on December 10, 2024.

Thanks to this new treat, fans can revisit the phenomenal Interstellar, which Christopher directed and co-wrote with his brother Jonathan. The 10th Anniversary Collector’s Edition was created with the director's participation and approval and includes the iconic film on both 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray Disc™, as well as a third Blu-ray™. The collection also gives fans access to a digital copy of Interstellar, reproductions of five costume patches, five theatrical poster reproductions, and a never-before-seen storyboard sequence from the director’s archives.

Furthermore, the Interstellar anniversary set includes over two hours of new and legacy bonus content that delves into the science of the film, its groundbreaking production, and a brand-new discussion of its impact ten years later. There are trailers and interviews with the movie’s team, including Christopher, co-writer Jonathan, producer Emma Thomas, and executive producer Kip Thorne, with further context provided by colleagues and fans, including director Peter Jackson (The Lord of the Rings) and director Denis Villeneuve (Dune).

How Successful Was 'Interstellar?'

Released in the U.S. theaters on November 7, 2014, Interstellar became a cultural phenomenon, thrilling audiences and critics with its “enthralling” (Rolling Stone) exploration of humanity’s future through a story that is “intelligent as well as epic” (Los Angeles Times). As a huge success, the film received positive reviews and amassed over $730 million worldwide, making it the tenth-highest-grossing film of that year. In addition, it earned five Oscar nominations, with a win for Best Visual Effects. The movie features a stellar ensemble cast including Matthew McConaughey, Jessica Chastain, Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon, John Lithgow, Michael Caine, Timothée Chalamet, Ellen Burstyn, Bill Irwin, Wes Bentley, David Oyelowo, and Casey Affleck, among others.

For those yet to check out this acclaimed production, its official synopsis reads:

A team of pioneers undertakes the most important mission in human history—to discover whether mankind has a future among the stars. Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey stars as the ex-pilot turned farmer who is forced to leave his family and a foundering Earth behind to lead an expedition traveling beyond this galaxy.

Tickets for Interstellar IMAX Exclusive will be available on November 7, 2024, while the film’s 10th Anniversary Collector’s Edition will arrive on December 10, 2024.