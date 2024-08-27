The Big Picture An Interstellar sequel is unnecessary as the film's open-ended conclusion works to its benefit.

Nolan intentionally left Interstellar's ending ambiguous for audience interpretation.

Production hurdles make an Interstellar sequel unlikely due to Nolan's deal with Universal Pictures.

Today, when you hear the name Christopher Nolan, your mind probably goes to Oppenheimer, the filmmaker's bold, star-studded biopic that earned him and his cast several Oscars. But the Cillian Murphy-led film was certainly not the first time Nolan told an expansive drama with intricate character dynamics. The Dark Knight trilogy did this particularly well, as did the space drama Interstellar, one of his more popular films. It seems the conversations surrounding the 2014 film starring Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, and Jessica Chastain never cease to end, which begs the question: Are we going to get an Interstellar sequel?

Christopher Nolan's 'Interstellar' Doesn’t Need a Sequel

Close

Interstellar is, in many ways, the single most ambitious project of Nolan’s career thus far. Although he attempted to ask existential questions about the nature of mankind’s origins that drew comparisons with Stanley Kubrick and his incredible work on 2001: A Space Odyssey, Nolan also included a very emotional parental storyline in Interstellar that felt like a tribute to Steven Spielberg classics like Close Encounters of the Third Kind and E.T. the Extra Terrestrial. Interstellar is already a perfect movie that doesn’t need a continuation to be satisfying.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Nolan has stated that Interstellar has a purposefully ambiguous conclusion, so any potential sequel would erase the open-ended nature that the film perfected. While the viewer gets to have the satisfaction of seeing that Cooper (Matthew McConaughey) is able to reunite with his daughter Murph (Ellen Burstyn) when he finally returns to fulfill his promise, it is unclear if he will be successful in reaching Dr. Amelia Brand (Anne Hathaway), who he was forced to abandon earlier on in the mission. Co-screenwriter Jonathan Nolan had initially proposed a more straightforward ending in which Cooper was jettisoned into a black hole, but the brothers decided that leaving the audience to interpret the conclusion for themselves would be in the film’s best interest. Nolan stated in a subsequent interview with Entertainment Weekly that "the drama comes from audience identification."

A sequel to Interstellar is not necessary because the primary conflict in the film is already resolved. Interstellar is certainly curious about the nature of existence and the way that time repeats itself, but at its heart, it's a very personal story about the relationship between a father and his daughter. Even for those who find themselves confused by the quantum mechanics and elaborate plot twists that Nolan includes in his epic science fiction journey, it's hard not to be moved by the undeniably human moments. Nolan developed similarly ambiguous endings with Inception, The Prestige, Memento, and Tenet, and hasn't made a sequel to any of them, either.

'Interstellar 2' Is Likely Not Possible With Christopher Nolan's Production Deal

Image via Paramount Pictures

Interstellar was originally produced under a co-production deal between Paramount Pictures and Warner Brothers, the latter of which had worked with Nolan for over a decade. However, Nolan chose to sever his relationship with Warner Brothers after the studio opted to send all of its theatrical releases slated for 2021 to a “day-and-day” simultaneous release on the streaming service HBO Max. Nolan subsequently signed a deal with Universal Pictures to make Oppenheimer; considering that the historical biopic grossed nearly $1 billion and earned rave reviews, it's unlikely that Universal would ever consider dropping Nolan as a client.

Interstellar is set to return to theaters this fall to celebrate its 10th anniversary in IMAX, and, the decision to re-release Interstellar may be more to do with the newfound popularity of the IMAX format than to generate hype for a sequel, as Tenet was re-released earlier this year for similar reasons. While there may be fans that are disappointed that they will never be able to return to the world of Interstellar for a new adventure, they can rest assured that Nolan has many new original projects on his slate in the near future.

Interstellar When Earth becomes uninhabitable in the future, a farmer and ex-NASA pilot, Joseph Cooper, is tasked to pilot a spacecraft, along with a team of researchers, to find a new planet for humans.

Interstellar is available to watch on Prime Video in the U.S.

Watch on Prime Video