The ten-year anniversary celebrations for director Christopher Nolan's epic science-fiction film Interstellar are showing no signs of abating. Not too long after the movie was re-released in theaters worldwide, it entered a rather exclusive list on the platform Letterboxd, where users can log, review, and rate films. Interstellar is now among only three titles on the platform with over five million views. Released in 2014, the film featured Matthew McConaughey as a NASA astronaut who goes on a mission to find a habitable new planet for a severely endangered humankind.

On Monday, Letterboxd announced that Interstellar had become the latest film to achieve over 5 million views, joining Greta Gerwig's Barbie and David Fincher's Fight Club. It's an eclectic list that reflects the diverse tastes of the platform's users. While Interstellar is a philosophical big screen spectacle, Barbie is a satirical comedy drama, and Fight Club is the definition of a cult hit. Unlike the other two movies, which were major successes at the box office, Fight Club infamously under-performed commercially, and was quite divisive when it was first released in 1999.

In the years since, it has been reclaimed and reassessed as the definitive film of the decade, addressing themes such as toxic masculinity, capitalism, and urban alienation. Barbie, on the other hand, debuted in 2023 to incredible box office success, ultimately going on to gross over $1.3 billion worldwide. It also scored a total of eight Academy Award nominations, including in the Best Picture category. Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the movie became a cultural phenomenon, and was coincidentally released on the same day as Oppenheimer, directed by Nolan.

'Interstellar' Recently Celebrated Its 10th Anniversary with a Blockbuster Re-Release