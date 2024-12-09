To the surprise of precisely nobody, Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar will be staying in IMAX 70MM theaters for at least another week following what IMAX described as "the largest post-Thanksgiving weekend in IMAX history". Interstellar sees Matthew McConaughey as a former pilot who, when Earth starts dying due to blight and violent dust storms, is recruited by NASA, or what has become of it in a world that has stopped looking to the stars, to lead a top secret mission through a wormhole to find a new planet for humanity to start again. The film also starred Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, John Lithgow, Casey Affleck, Timothée Chalamet, Mackenzie Foy, Ellen Burstyn and Matt Damon. Interstellar was nominated for five awards at the 87th Academy Awards, winning Best Visual Effects.

The 10th anniversary re-release of Interstellar from Paramount was nothing short of a universal success, and it delivered a huge amount per screen, which was wildly impressive considering three titans in Moana 2, Wicked, and Gladiator II are still playing. Available exclusively in IMAX domestically, the film earned $4.5 million across 166 screens, boasting an incredible $27,000 per screen average, which was easily the highest in North America. Notably, 10 IMAX 70mm locations sold out entirely, contributing $702,000 to the total with a jaw-dropping $70,000 per screen average. Nolan shared his excitement about the film’s renewed success, saying:

“In the years since Interstellar was released, many people have asked me when they might have the chance to see it on an IMAX screen, and I was thrilled so many moviegoers took advantage of the original IMAX experience of Interstellar this weekend.”

What is IMAX Showing Next?

It's all go for IMAX with the year winding down to a close, with the upcoming weekend bringing a host of big blockbuster releases, all of which will be hitting the extremely big screen. Films released this week include Sony Pictures’ Kraven the Hunter and Warner Bros.’ animated epic The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, while the week after will see the wide release of Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King. In Japan, Warner Bros.’ Cells at Work will debut on IMAX screens, while A24’s The Green Knight makes its IMAX debut in select North American locations on Wednesday.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on IMAX, Christopher Nolan and the global box office. Tickets are available from the link at the bottom of this article.

Get tickets