Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar is continuing its stellar run, leading the IMAX box office yet again. Paramount and IMAX have capitalized on overwhelming demand from the viewing public for the sci-fi epic by expanding the domestic IMAX screen count to 320 this weekend, which helped gross an impressive $3.5 million domestically and $3.75 million globally. The 10-day domestic re-release total now stands at an extraordinary $10.8 million and helped it cross a huge milestone as the 2024 anniversary run has officially become the highest-grossing IMAX re-release of all time, amassing a stunning $17.4 million this year alone. On a global scale, the re-release has lifted the film’s lifetime worldwide IMAX total to $132.3 million, making it the 8th highest-grossing IMAX release ever.

However, unfortunately, it wasn't all good news at IMAX this weekend. Sony Pictures’ Kraven the Hunter also entered the arena, tracking down a mere $1.7 million globally in its debut, which is sort of like hunting for a lion and finding roadkill. That number includes a domestic opening of $518,000 and an international total of $1.2 million in IMAX earnings. Yikes. IMAX’s global box office reached $8 million this weekend, with several familiar faces contributing.

Disney's Moana 2 continued its strong run on the bigger big screen as viewers set sail with the Polynesian wayfinder again, with the movie adding $600,000 to its worldwide IMAX total, which now stands at over $15 million. Wicked, from Universal, added another $765,000 this weekend, bringing its worldwide IMAX cume to $19.4 million globally, while Warner Bros’ The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim debuted to $490,000 in limited IMAX release.

What Is Next for IMAX?

IMAX has an exciting week ahead as Disney’s highly anticipated Mufasa: The Lion King, directed by Barry Jenkins, roars onto 1,656 IMAX screens across 85 markets. Meanwhile, Chinese audiences will get their first taste of Jason Zhang Brilliance Tour, a groundbreaking concert film debuting on 768 IMAX screens starting December 20.

Additionally, North American audiences will get an early look at Searchlight Pictures’ A Complete Unknown, which sees a very much not unknown Timothée Chalamet taking on the role of the iconic folk singer Bob Dylan in James Mangold's long-awaited biopic. The film will debut on 34 IMAX screens this Wednesday for special early access screenings, featuring a pre-recorded Q&A session with the cast, which also includes Edward Norton and Elle Fanning.

Stay tuned at Collider for more box office updates.

