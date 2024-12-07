It's been ten years since Interstellar hit theaters and melted our brains with space travel, wormholes, gravity waves and time distortion. Christopher Nolan's modern sci-fi classic has returned to theaters on December 6 for a limited engagement in IMAX. In addition, a Collector’s Edition 4K Ultra HD set will arrive on December 10. To mark the release of the Collector's Edition, Collider is thrilled to exclusively reveal a sneak peek at one of the special features on offer.

Our exclusive sneak peek from "The Future Is Now: A Look Back at Interstellar" takes a deep dive into the theoretical physics that informed the story, exploring Kip Thorne’s scientific influence on the film’s portrayal of space, time, and gravity. In our sneak peek, we're shown a brief clip of the relationship between Nolan and Thorne, with Nolan keen to demonstrate science on screen accurately and Thorne, for his part, trying to ensure things don't veer too far into fantasy.

The film is set in a dystopian future where Earth is becoming uninhabitable due to climate disasters and crop famines. The story centers on Cooper (Matthew McConaughey), a former NASA pilot and engineer who is now a farmer. Cooper is chosen to lead a team of astronauts through a mysterious wormhole near Saturn in search of a new planet that can sustain human life. The mission takes Cooper and his team — scientist Amelia Brand (Anne Hathaway), physicist Romilly (David Gyasi), and pilot Doyle (Wes Bentley) — across galaxies to explore potential habitable worlds. The movie also features Jessica Chastain, Mackenzie Foy, Michael Caine, Casey Affleck, Timothée Chalamet, Matt Damon, Ellen Burstyn, David Oyelowo and John Lithgow.

What Special Features Will 'Interstellar' Come With?

The 10th anniversary release of Interstellar comes armed to the teeth with special extras. One of the standout features is the rest of "The Future Is Now: A Look Back at Interstellar" — a brand new retrospective documentary, which looks into the impact of Interstellar ten years after its release, featuring insights from Nolan, producer Emma Thomas, executive producer Kip Thorne, and co-writer Jonathan Nolan. Through new interviews, they reflect on the film's groundbreaking black hole visuals, which used genuine mathematics to generate and pioneer production design for IMAX. Also featured are Peter Jackson and Denis Villeneuve, who share their admiration for the film’s contributions to cinema and also get to fanboy over Nolan, with good reason.

Interstellar is playing in theaters now for a limited engagement on IMAX. The Collector's Edition releases on December 10.

