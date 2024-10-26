When Christopher Nolan finished his industry-defining The Dark Knight trilogy, there was a clamor to know how he could possibly follow it up. Having changed the face of blockbusters twice over with The Dark Knight and Inception back-to-back, Nolan wound up swinging especially hard with Interstellar. Nolan decided to go outside his comfort zone by hearkening back to the era of blockbusters that he grew up in, going for something more broadly emotional and almost titanic in scope. That shouldn't sound like much of an eyebrow-raiser, but it was at least a change of pace for a guy more renowned for his elaborate plot schematics and cerebral mentality. It made for a marriage that wasn't always the most comfortable, as his head and heart seemed to be yanking at each other constantly. Yet, they overcame those hurdles to produce one of the quintessential science-fiction films of the 21st century.

'Interstellar' Is Equally Brainy and Grounded

Image via Paramount Pictures

Having to endure a world where dust and starvation have long blinded people to a potential future, once-promising pilot Cooper (Matthew McConaughey) yearns for something more. Long discontented at being just a good farmer, he wants humanity to reach for the stars to find salvation and wants to find something better for his children, Tom (Timothée Chalamet) and Murph (Mackenzie Foy). He may have found his chance to do something with his life when he and Murph find coordinates that lead them to a secret NASA base, where a team led by Dr. Brand (Michael Caine) and his daughter, Amelia (Anne Hathaway) claim that Cooper is just the man they were looking for. They want him to lead an expedition using interstellar travel to find a new, hospitable planet for humans to live on. While initially hesitant to go due to his attachment to his children, Cooper ultimately decides to go, launching himself on a journey that could save the world or spell doom for him and the family he voluntarily left behind.

Grand in vision yet granular in texture, Interstellar establishes itself as an evolutionary model of the blockbuster formula. Nolan mixes together the dirt-caked scuff of Star Wars, the spacecraft sterility of Stanley Kubrick, the environmental awe of Ridley Scott, and a dash of Terrence Malick's reverence for nature. For as heady as the film is, entrenched in theories of black holes and wormhole travel and gravitational equations, it remains tantalizingly alive to the sensory stickiness of its surroundings. The pervasive dust covering Cooper's house, the hard impact of a tidal wave that fills the whole screen, the fragile chill of a planet where everything is made of ice. Nolan makes us feel both the beauty and the danger of existing in a world that is harshly unprepared for humanity's needs, making up for the intentionally vague backstory of how humanity got to the point of needing to leave Earth while silently reminding us how perilous searching for a future will be. The use of actual interviews from The Dust Bowl documentary to flesh out the history of a dying Earth, intercut with loving shots of crops and dirt roads, is a brilliant use of mixed-media by Nolan, making this world's sense of home feel more lived-in, that so much life has happened long before this story has begun. At the very least, it's far more effective than perhaps the film's biggest bugaboo: Nolan's approach to writing.

Nolan's Writing Hampers Brilliant Filmmaking

A longstanding criticism of Nolan's storytelling is that his characters never feel like real people and are more representations and mouthpieces for his ideas and themes. Interstellar lent the most credence to that argument. A good amount of the dialogue feels like they were made specifically for trailers, bombastic statements of self-serious sermonizing as the actors look off into the distance. Characters go on huge diatribes that, when taken out of context, are very easy to meme on and write off as "cringe," while the other characters act as a captive audience. Nolan knows that he's tackling fairly heavy scientific material that general audiences aren't used to, so he includes far too many scenes of characters sitting around and unloading textbook amounts of information, with some characters doing nothing but relaying questions like "I'm not sure that I follow you?" On top of that, Nolan verges on M. Night Shyamalan territory with how excited he is to hint at the big twist at the end, as the repeated mentions of Murph's "ghost" feel labored and stapled into unrelated conversations. Collectively, they feel like Nolan is trying to sell us the old-fashioned "movie-ness" of Interstellar, all aching earnestness and big gestures. Yet, it often feels like worse versions of the most "this is important" lines from previous films like The Dark Knight.

This extends to his characterization and dramatic construction, as well. Many characters, like the other two astronaut scientists, Romilly (David Gyasi) and Doyle (Wes Bentley), exist purely to support the plot and set up the much juicier material for the likes of Cooper and Amelia, content to scuff their feet as they wait on the sidelines. Sometimes Nolan's character decisions seem bent on fulfilling his plot demands, like Dr. Brand hiding a huge secret that seems to undermine his whole operation for a pretty flimsy reason, or adult Murph (Jessica Chastain) flip-flopping between not giving up on her father's return versus deeply hating him for thinking he would never come back at all in a way that can feel contrived. It throws you out of the film's otherwise effortless spell. Furthermore, for a film about the transcendental power of parental love, Nolan shows a strangely one-sided preference for Murph, as the film either ignores Tom as soon as possible or villainizes him at every turn. Murph gets an emotionally charged goodbye sequence with Cooper, while Tom gets nothing but a stern hug. As an adult (Casey Affleck), Tom becomes a cartoon version of everything Cooper would have hated, with Murph positioned as the noble savior of the world. As much as I love to see a girl-dad give his daughter her flowers, it reeks of favoritism that slightly sours the film's core message. Nevertheless, that message is saved by the film's examination of fragile human faith in a crumbling world and how its various elements work together to turn the film into an impassioned plea for the sake of science.

2:52 Related 'Interstellar' Ending Explained: Hope Endures in Christopher Nolan's Sci-Fi Epic Nolan crafts a profound message about the power of love in one of his best films.

'Interstellar' Is Deeply Human In Its Beauty and Frustration

Close

For all of Interstellar's visual brilliance, Hans Zimmer's crystalline score elevates the experience to one of holy rapture, informing the pursuit of scientific exploration as one that can resurrect the soul. All the main characters exist in a state of heartbreak, trying to hold onto the ideas that gave their lives meaning. Be it Cooper's faith in humanity's potential, Murph's faith in her father, or Amelia's faith in the power of love, all become broken by the events of the story, and Zimmer's score hovers over them all like a holy ghost, trying to give them the healing they need. Much has been made of some of the more notorious passages of dialogue in the film, like Amelia's infamous speech about love being a force that can transcend time or Cooper's ranting about who left behind a tesseract for him to use, but I'd argue the criticism ignores the context of these being people desperately rationalizing their way back to keeping a core set of beliefs intact. Cooper becomes a hero in part to prove that humanity still cares enough to save itself, Murph nurses a lifelong grudge because she endured the trauma of her father seemingly breaking his promise to come home, and Amelia's scientific mind can't process the pain of losing someone she clearly loved. Even if the writing of these moments can be exasperating or clunky, Nolan's direction makes the performances feel deeply human, in all its chaotic contradictions.

That ultimately becomes the film's secret weapon, its willingness to let its characters really savor their ugliest and most unflattering emotions, accepting them as a core part of the human experience. Interstellar knows you can't make a feel-good movie without making a feel-bad movie first, and Nolan's actors trust him to show them enduring some now-legendary feel-bad moments. I dare you to watch Cooper say goodbye to Murph, and not have all your internal organs curdle at the brittle begging in how Murph asks when he'll come back. It may be a full-fledged meme now, but Cooper crying at watching his children grow older and beg him to come home is not only still an absolute gut-punch to sit through, but is more evidence of McConaughey's acting prowess than his entire Oscar-winning performance in Dallas Buyers Club. It initially seems cruel, as if Nolan is overcompensating for his perceived shortcomings as a conveyor of raw emotions, but traveling through these valleys is worth it to get to the peak of the emotional climax of old Murph (Ellen Burstyn) telling Cooper she never lost her faith in him "because my dad promised me." It's a perfectly calibrated moment of catharsis that can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the most saccharine Steven Spielberg moments, but somehow more devastating because it's coming from Christopher Nolan.

When Interstellar was first released, it was perceived by many as Nolan's attempt at making his version of 2001: A Space Odyssey, an operatic cosmic adventure that wanted to speak to "the human condition." But that crass comparison eschews the fact that Kubrick's masterwork only ever viewed humanity as a concept to be studied and pondered on, but never fully embraced and empathized with the way Nolan does. The trick with Interstellar is that, for all its sentimentality and hopeful dogma, it's still very much a "Christopher Nolan movie." It still has his fixation on manipulating time and using editing to cross streams of time with ease (hell, even the main expedition ship is shaped like a clock). It still revolves around a main male protagonist having a dead wife in his past. It still has a climax in which multiple different threats and plotlines are tied together into one greater whole. But the thing about Interstellar that makes it stand out, to this day, is how successfully it showed that Nolan didn't have to rely on his mind games and 4D chess plotting to sell his audience on a genuinely uplifting story that was unburdened by a need to tantalize audiences with questions or make us feel "messed with." It proved, once and for all, that the tin man of time really does have a heart, after all.

Interstellar can be watched in the U.S. on Paramount+.

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+