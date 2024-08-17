The Big Picture A new theory suggests Cooper might have been dead the whole time in Interstellar, adding new depth to the story.

The idea of Cooper being dead aligns with the movie's themes of love, loss, and facing mortality.

If this theory is true, Interstellar becomes a metaphorical exploration of death and love, adding emotional depth to the narrative.

Interstellar is the kind of movie that will always spark good conversations. It doesn't matter if you like the movie or not; there is just so much about it that is interesting - the science, the visuals, the subjects, the characters, and now, a new theory, according to which Cooper (Matthew McConaughey) might have been dead the whole time. Yes, you read that right. Christopher Nolan isn't one to make his movies dubious or open to interpretation - they are all rich but also objective in what they want to say. However, in Interstellar, he might have been playing with the audience's interpretation of the story, leaving some details that may hint at an otherworldly twist for Cooper.

When Exactly Does Cooper Die in ‘Interstellar’?

In July, TikToker StarkVerse made a video explaining how Interstellar uses the same shot of the outside of Cooper's Ranger ship in the opening dream sequence and an hour later into the movie as his team enters the atmosphere of Miller's planet. From then on, he talks about his theory, according to which Cooper dies in the incident shown in his dream, and everything that happens in the movie is him coming to terms with the fact that he has, indeed, died. The repetition, then, becomes a nod to how he dies in the test, but some things reappear throughout this process, like impossible situations he shouldn't be able to walk out of, like crashing ships, impossible dockings, and even jettisoning into a black hole.

What happened to Cooper in that incident isn't clear, and he only explains it as "something tripped my fly-by-wire." That means he lost manual control of his Ranger ship, which was replaced by electronic commands from the base. The ship starts falling, he hits his head, and wakes up in his bedroom, with young Murphy (Mackenzie Foy) worried. According to the theory, this incident killed Cooper, and everything afterward is happening in his mind. When they are at NASA, Romilly (David Gyasi) explains that this incident was caused by a similar gravitational anomaly to the one happening in Murph's bedroom. Later, we learn that these anomalies were caused by Cooper in the tesseract inside the black hole Gargantua, ensuring that he would go on his mission and provide adult Murphy (Jessica Chastain) with the data she needs to solve the gravity equation and save the world.

The movie using the same footage twice shouldn't raise questions, but Christopher Nolan is such a meticulous filmmaker that he wouldn't do it without a purpose. Is it possible that this repetition means nothing and is simply an overlooked mistake? Yes, but it doesn't sound like Nolan, and it wouldn't be out of character for him to do this as a subtle way of telling the audience to pay attention to these details.

Cooper Being Dead Changes Everything About ‘Interstellar’

Close

The idea of Cooper being dead may sound a little far-fetched, but it actually changes the experience of watching Interstellar. The movie deals a lot with the blurred line separating life and death, as well as the relationship between love and time. In this context, the theory works. There are many lines, names, and situations pointing to this conclusion. While they all work perfectly without considering the possibility of Cooper being dead, they all get a new meaning when the movie is watched through this lens.

Murphy always mentions the "ghost" in her bedroom who tries to communicate with her by knocking books off her shelf and arranging the dust falling on the floor. As it turns out, Cooper is the ghost, doing all this from inside the tesseract in Gargantua, but if he dies in the incident over the Straits, he is a more literal kind of ghost. In fact, "the Straits" even hints at his fate since a strait is a small passage that separates two larger areas, meaning the incident sent him to a space between life and death, where he is subconsciously dealing with the reality of his condition. The mission after that is called Lazarus, a nod to a biblical figure who comes back to life - "but he had to die first," as Cooper reminds Professor Brand (Michael Caine). Cooper is trying to come back to life, but the whole mission is his internal way of coping with the fact that he can't stay on Earth and has to leave for another plane (or planet?) of existence, which is built during the movie as a coping mechanism.

Throughout the movie, terms that reference to dying are also mentioned. For example, the Endurance crew calls the hibernation between Mars and Saturn "the big sleep," which is often used as a metaphor for death. Later, when he is about to fly into Gargantua, TARS (Bill Irwin) says, "See you on the other side," another metaphor. In between those two moments, Cooper has a confrontation with Dr. Mann (Matt Damon) on his icy planet, and Mann tells him that the last thing someone sees before they die is their children. Murphy is the first thing Cooper sees after waking from his nightmare as if his mind was telling him to hold on for a while longer. When he jumps into Gargantua, which is supposed to kill anyone, Murphy's bedroom is the place recreated in the tesseract, being the place of his greatest regret for having to leave her. Even Cooper seeing his children's video messages also hints at this, as him trying to hold on for their sake, seeing what grief would cause them. The tesseract, then, represents his final transition into the afterlife.

After his journey into the tesseract, Cooper is seemingly rescued and wakes up on Cooper Station, an idyllic recreation of the life he misses on Earth. Elderly Murphy (Ellen Burstyn) is on her deathbed after having saved humanity by solving the gravity problem, and Cooper visits her. The room is crowded, and only a few people briefly acknowledge his presence but don't seem to know who he is. In the context of the theory, Cooper is there to welcome his daughter into the afterlife after regretting leaving her behind. Later, he goes back into the unknown with TARS on their smaller ship, finally at peace.

The Theory Still Works According to ‘Interstellar’s Main Themes

Image via Paramount Pictures

Of course, Cooper being dead may seem like a stretch for some. Yours truly, for example, believes the movie works better as a more objective sci-fi story where what's onscreen actually happens, but, at the same time, the "Cooper is dead" interpretation does have some merits. For example, the movie argues that love is a dimension in itself, stretching through time and space in non-quantifiable ways. It's what compels Cooper to reach through time and gravity to contact Murphy in her bedroom, and it plays perfectly with the idea of Cooper being dead.

Usually, this kind of theory empties the debate around the movie - if the main character has been dead all along, what's the point? But, in Interstellar, the idea reinterprets Cooper's journey as a deeply personal exploration of loss, separation, inevitability, and the process of letting go. As a result, the movie becomes a metaphorical exploration of death both for those who leave and those who stay. This interpretation makes Interstellar not just a great sci-fi story but a meditation on the enduring power of love even after loss, adding a layer of emotional depth to the narrative that was otherwise not there.

Interstellar is available to watch on Prime Video in the U.S.

