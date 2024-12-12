Director Christopher Nolan's epic science-fiction film Interstellar was recently re-released in celebration of its 10th anniversary. The movie has been delivering excellent numbers in just 165 domestic locations, consistently generating around $1 million per day. Interstellar has been out-performing several holdover releases, and reporting the best per-theater average of any film currently in release. The movie has already generated over $5 million domestically, prompting Paramount to extend its one-week re-release run due to popular demand.

Interstellar made over $4.5 million in its first weekend back in theaters, for a per-theater average of more than $27,000. It has since made $1 million each on Monday and Tuesday. On both days, the film's per-theater average stood at over $6,000 - the highest of any film currently playing in domestic theaters. By comparison, the next-best PTA belongs to the country's number one film, Moana 2 ($1,200). Moana 2 has generated over $300 million domestically in just over a week of release. Interstellar, on the other hand, is on the verge of passing the $195 million milestone. The film concluded its original 2014 run with $188 million domestically.

Starring Matthew McConnaughey as a NASA astronaut who goes on an intergalactic mission to find a habitable new home for humanity, the film earned mostly positive reviews at the time of its release, with praise being directed at Hans Zimmer's musical score, its scientific accuracy, and its ambitious practical effects. It holds a 73% "fresh" approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, which is on the lower side of the spectrum for the otherwise immaculate Nolan. His lowest-rated film on the platform remains Tenet, which has a 70% score.

'Interstellar' Is Playing in Nolan's Preferred IMAX Format

In the years since its release, however, Interstellar has developed something of a cult reputation. Nolan's already formidable stature in the business, on the other hand, has only grown stronger. His last release, the biographical drama Oppenheimer, won him his first Best Picture and Best Director Academy Awards. It also earned almost $1 billion worldwide, defying expectations for a dense, three-hour epic about the end of the world. Nolan is already putting together his next film, set to star Tom Holland and Matt Damon. Interstellar is playing in his preferred format, 15 perf IMAX 70mm. You can watch the film in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.