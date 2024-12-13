Director Christopher Nolan's Interstellar is pulling off something remarkable in its 10th anniversary re-release. The epic science-fiction film is playing at just 165 domestic locations, but is consistently out-performing holdover releases such as Red One and Venom: The Last Dance, and that too by wide margins. With reports of sold-out shows across the board, Paramount was prompted to extend the re-release beyond the originally planned one-week run. The film's performance has been strong enough to push its running domestic haul past a new milestone, and closer to a mammoth new haul.

Interstellar made $4.6 million in its first weekend back in release, for an astonishing per-theater average of $27,000. It has since generated over $1 million each on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, pushing its re-release haul towards the $10 million mark. On Wednesday, the film actually saw a 5% increase in numbers, as it continued to deliver the best per-theater average of any title currently in release. In fact, the film's PTA of around $6,700 is over six times higher than the next-best title, Wicked, which reported a PTA of under $900 on Wednesday.

Produced on a reported budget of over $160 million, Interstellar has now made over $195 million domestically (it ended its original run with around $188 million). The film opened to mostly positive reviews back in 2014, but with a 73% score, ranks as Nolan's second-lowest rated film on the aggregator platform Rotten Tomatoes, above Tenet. Interstellar received praise for its scientific accuracy and for Hans Zimmer's musical score. Starring Matthew McConnaughey as a NASA astronaut who goes on an epic mission to find a habitable new planet for humanity, the film also starred Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, and a young Timothée Chalamet.

Nolan Is Putting Together His New Project

Nolan is coming off arguably his most acclaimed film, the biographical drama Oppenheimer. The film grossed nearly $1 billion worldwide last year, and won Nolan his first Best Director Oscar, not to mention the coveted Best Picture prize. He's now putting together his new project, set to star Matt Damon and Tom Holland, alongside a host of other A-listers.

Interstellar is playing in his preferred format, the 15 perf IMAX 70mm. You can watch the film in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

