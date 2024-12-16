Interstellar has just proven that breaking the $200 million mark at the domestic box office wasn't just possible, it was necessary. The hugely successful IMAX re-release of the film, which was the largest in the history of the premium large format company. Not bad for a limited re-release. Combined with actual box office from the weekend, and today's ticket hauls means the movie will finally cross the $200 million mark at the domestic office, a decade after it first released in theaters.

The film was released in just 165 theaters as fans flocked to see it on IMAX (and in the 70MM format favored by Christopher Nolan), but the limited numbers worked in its favor as theaters were packed with fans.

Nolan released a statement to express how happy he was with the renewed love the movie was finding ten years later:

“In the years since Interstellar was released, many people have asked me when they might have the chance to see it on an IMAX screen, and I was thrilled so many moviegoers took advantage of the original IMAX experience of Interstellar this weekend.”

Is 'Interstellar' Worth Seeing?

At the time, Interstellar didn't have the most outstanding reviews, but in the ten years that have passed, critics have reconsidered views and it's now seen as one of Nolan's most ambitious and affecting works, with the scale of the film, the cinematography, Hans Zimmer's score and the performances of the cast drawing praise. Collider's review of the movie was mixed but the aforementioned plus points were also mentioned when giving the film a C- review.

But here's the gift of Christopher Nolan : when the film reaches for the stars, it's unmatched. He is one of the few directors who have the talent and the resources to give us a sense of awe that blockbusters rarely provide these days. When Interstellar is firing on all cylinders—when the IMAX cinematography (to view this movie in anything but a large format would be to lose one of the picture's greatest assets), booming sound, Hans Zimmer 's rousing score, and marvelous production design come together—the film is unforgettable. I deeply admire what Nolan tries to accomplish on a macro-level with Interstellar because only he has the ability to do it.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates. Tickets for Interstellar are available from the link at the bottom of this article. The movie can also be streamed on Netflix from January 1.

Get tickets