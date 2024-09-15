Christopher Nolan has become well known for delivering thought-provoking blockbusters that shake up the cinematic landscape, including the Dark Knight Trilogy, Inception, and Oppenheimer. The film that stands out the most in his resume, though, is Interstellar. Interstellar features all the tropes you've come to expect from Nolan: a protagonist tormented by his past, the concept of linear time being shattered in some form, and several of his co-collaborators including Michael Caine and Hans Zimmer, with the latter producing one of the best original scores of his career. Yet Interstellar is also Nolan's most deeply moving film, featuring some massive emotional moments that feel profound in the best way.

Interstellar leaps forward roughly 50 years from its premiere in 2014, with the Earth being ravaged by dust storms. Former NASA pilot Joseph Cooper (Matthew McConaughey) encounters a series of strange phenomena that lead him to a hidden bunker, where a collection of scientists are planning a manned space mission to discover inhabitable planets for mankind to travel to. Cooper winds up as the pilot of the mission, alongside scientists Amelia Brand (Anne Hathaway), Doyle (Wes Bentley), and Romily (David Gyasi); their journey is fraught with danger and discovery, and in true Nolan fashion there are some mindbending twists that bring the whole narrative together.

The Planets in ‘Interstellar’ Play With the Concept of Time

Cooper's ship, the Endurance, arrives at the first planet, which is a massive ocean world that couldn't possibly hold life (unless mankind wants to trade terra firma for constantly treading water.) The ocean world also has massive waves that crush anything in its path, forcing Amelia and Cooper to escape when Doyle is killed in one of the waves. But the ocean planet has one more aspect that no one could account for: every hour spent on its surface amounts to seven years' worth of Earth time due to a time dilation effect. Cooper and Amelia were on the planet for roughly three hours, meaning twenty years have passed — and they are far younger than Romily, who waited for them in orbit. The passage of time leads to another massive secret concerning the mission.

Cooper’s Daughter Grows Up – and Learns the Terrible Truth of the ‘Endurance’ Mission

When Cooper boarded the Endurance mission, he had to leave his family behind — including his father Donald (John Lithgow), son Tom (Timothée Chalamet, in one of his first major screen roles), and daughter Murphy, or 'Murph' for short (Mackenzie Foy). As time passes on Earth, Murph and Tom grow up (and are played by Jessica Chastain and Topher Grace, respectively). Murph continues to help Amelia Brand's father (Caine) try to solve a gravity manipulation equation that can help with the deportation of Earth. But on his deathbed, Dr. Brand confesses a horrible truth to Murph: the equation will remain forever unsolvable, and the Endurance mission was never meant to succeed. Though she's rattled by the news, Murph refuses to give up on the equation.

An A-List Actor Appears in ‘Interstellar’ – and Plays a Surprising Role

Throughout Interstellar, Cooper learns about a brilliant scientist named Dr. Mann, who was one of the first explorers to head out into the stars. He, Amelia and Romily finally discover Mann on the second planet, which is a harsh terrain perpetually coated in ice. Mann is played by Matt Damon, who would later star in another highly acclaimed sci-fi space film one year later called The Martian. Mann then tells the Endurance crew that he knew Brand's mission was a folly and was falsifying data in the hopes that someone would come and rescue him. He kills Romily, damages Cooper's spaceship, and attempts to board the Endurance, but a docking malfunction goes horribly wrong and kills him, damaging the ship as well. Cooper pushes the damaged Endurance to its limit to reach the third planet, but ends up detaching himself in order to spare Amelia and get her to the planet...falling into a supermassive black hole in the process.

’Interstellar’s Biggest Twist Ties Into Christopher Nolan’s Fascination With Time

Rather than dying after being pulled into an event horizon, Cooper learns that he is inside a point in space-time that was constructed by a future race of humans. More importantly, this point connects to infinite versions of the same location: Murph's bedroom. Cooper learns that he was the "ghost" who haunted Murph's bedroom, and not only provides the coordinates for his past self to find the Endurance mission, but also unwittingly provides Murph with the answer she needs for Dr. Brand's gravity manipulation equation. Using this info, Murph is able to find a way for mankind to escape Earth...and Cooper is once again jerked back into another point in time, leading to Interstellar's most emotional moment yet.

‘Interstellar’ Ends on a Heartfelt Note as Cooper Reunites With Murph

Cooper is discovered by a colony of humans, and learns that mankind has been living for nearly a century in man-made habitats. He's finally able to reunite with Murph, now played by Ellen Burstyn, and learns that she lived a full life — even starting a family of her own. But even though he's completed his mission, Cooper has one goal left: to finally find Amelia Brand, who managed to make it on the third planet — and said planet is revealed to be habitable. While Interstellar takes a page from Inception's book and closes on an open-ended note, it is by far the most hopeful and human of Nolan's films, even a decade later. Fans who first caught Interstellar in theaters a decade ago will also be happy to learn that the film is holding screenings in IMAX 70 mm this December, meaning that they — and those who didn't see Interstellar during its original theatrical run — can see Nolan's film the way he intended it to be. While Christopher Nolan has continued to release films that push the boundaries of what a filmmaker can accomplish on screen, Interstellar will remain the pinnacle of his work.

