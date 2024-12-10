Christopher Nolan’s next movie has been the subject of many headlines in the news cycle recently, with stars like Tom Holland, Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, and more all joining the cast. But, one of Nolan’s movies celebrating an important anniversary recently returned to theaters and stunned at the box office. Interstellar, which stars Matthew McConaughey and Jessica Chastain, earned $4.6 million during its return to screens this weekend while playing in only 165 theaters, bringing its per-theater total to a whopping $27,000, more than double the second-place entry, Moana 2, at $12,000. Interstellar’s opening weekend re-release haul also helped the film reach $650 million worldwide and was such a hit that Paramount Pictures announced it would extend its theatrical run due to high demand and box office success.

Interstellar finished this weekend in the #6 spot at the domestic box office, beating the A24 film Y2K starring Rachel Zegler and Frank Grillo’s Werewolves, but falling short of Red One, the Christmas action flick starring Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans, and Gladiator 2, the legacy sequel from Ridley Scott that stars Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington. Interstellar finished 2014 as one of the 15 highest-grossing movies of the year, narrowly beating 22 Jump Street and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, but falling short of Godzilla and The Amazing Spider-Man 2. The highest-grossing movie of 2014 at the domestic box office was American Sniper, the true story of soldier Chris Kyle that stars Bradley Cooper and was directed by Clint Eastwood. American Sniper earned $350 million domestically, which translates to $447 million when adjusted for inflation.

What Is Christopher Nolan’s Highest-Grossing Movie?

Christopher Nolan’s highest-grossing movie is The Dark Knight Rises (2012), which earned $448 million domestically and $634 million internationally for a worldwide total of $1.08 billion. Also crossing the $1 billion mark for Nolan was The Dark Knight (2008), the Christian Bale-led Batman film that earned $534 million domestically and $473 million internationally. Nolan’s most recent film is the third-highest-grossing movie of his career; Oppenheimer, which won seven Academy Awards and was nominated for six more, grossed $329 million domestically but a whopping $646 million overseas, bringing its global cumulative haul to $976 million, making it the third-highest-grossing R-rated movie ever behind Deadpool & Wolverine and Joker.

Interstellar is now playing in select theaters.

