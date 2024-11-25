More than a decade since flipping the space exploration genre on its head and making audiences around the globe experience a timeline-jumping tale unlike any other, Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar is set to touch down in IMAX and IMAX 15/70mm film theaters for a limited time only. Beginning on December 6, 2024, for one week, audiences will have a chance to see the movie as the critically acclaimed filmmaker intended — in IMAX 15/70mm. But we at Collider say why wait when you can join us for an early screening of the film’s re-release in Los Angeles?

Diving through wormholes on a quest to save humanity, Interstellar features Matthew McConaughey as Cooper, a NASA pilot sent on a mission to find mankind a new planet after Earth has finally had enough of our shenanigans. Led by Michael Caine’s Professor Brand, the brave astronaut tackles the task head-on with a group of other galactic professionals, who will come to lose themselves in the ever-changing timeline created by their deep space exploration. A monumental undertaking in every way imaginable, Interstellar is one of Nolan’s big risk, gargantuan reward projects out there, with its IMAX re-release being the best way for audiences to take in the sheer magnitude of the production. In addition, the film was shot with IMAX film cameras, and features 64-minutes of IMAX exclusive aspect ratio (EAR), so you really want to watch it in IMAX.

The Faces of ‘Interstellar’

Leave it to Nolan to pack a call sheet with the biggest names in the biz. Along with his frequent collaborator, Caine, and McConaughey in the leading roles, the Oppenheimer helmer also amassed a stunningly talented ensemble for his out-of-this-world production. Filling out the lineup is a list that includes Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Timothée Chalamet, Ellen Burstyn, John Lithgow, Casey Affleck, Wes Bentley, Matt Damon and Topher Grace.

'Interstellar' IMAX Screening Details

In what will be the only way for fans to catch the movie ahead of its week-long return to theaters, we’re giving a few lucky winners the chance to join us for our 70mm IMAX screening on December 2, 2024, at 7 p.m. There are a very limited number of seats available for this truly one-of-a-kind experience, meaning you’ll want to submit your request as soon as possible. In order to be eligible for the event, you’ll need to have or create a Collider profile (if you don't have one, on the top right corner of the homepage, you can create one via the link), so make sure you get that taken care of so that your space travel can begin without any speed bumps.

How to Get 'Interstellar' Tickets