As Interstellar celebrates its 10th anniversary, Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi epic is making a return to theaters in the director’s preferred format: IMAX 15/70mm. Known as the "gold standard of motion picture photography," the extremely large screen film format is Nolan’s ideal medium, which will show audiences the film in the clearest way possible. On December 6, 2024, Interstellar will screen in select theaters for a limited, one-week engagement, giving fans a chance to experience the film in its original, awe-inspiring form on the most stunning canvas imaginable.

Interstellar remains a benchmark in modern science fiction, praised for its accuracy and ambition. The all-star cast, which included the likes of Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, John Lithgow, Timothée Chalamet, Michael Caine, Casey Affleck, Mackenzie Foy and Matt Damon, all played their parts in making the movie a modern classic. The film's plot sees a dystopian Earth on which our natural resources are dwindling, the planet is dying, and we have reached the end of our natural time on the planet. McConaughey's Cooper is chosen to lead the mission through a mysterious wormhole to find humanity a new home. The movie features stunning depictions of wormholes, black holes, space travel and alien landscapes, all of which were designed via the guidance of renowned theoretical physicist Kip Thorne.

Originally shot with IMAX film cameras, Interstellar features 64 minutes of exclusive IMAX aspect ratio, capturing everything from the vastness of space to the desolate beauty of Earth with breathtaking clarity. The film's scope and scale, not to mention ambition, combined with its evergreen storyline about humanity’s survival, made it a huge hit, earning over $730 million at the box office and winning the Oscar for Best Visual Effects.

Why Does Christopher Nolan Love IMAX 15/70mm?

IMAX 15/70mm refers to the distinct aspects of the film reel on which the movie is printed. The 15 refers to the number of perforations on the edge of the film, while 70mm refers to the height of the print, which means it can be projected full-frame on IMAX. It also outputs at 18K resolution which produces images that are vastly sharper and superior to even the standard 4K, which means you'll see every tiny detail on the screen.

Tickets for the IMAX 15/70mm film locations are on sale now, with additional IMAX digital screenings available later in November. Fans can grab their tickets and find participating theaters below. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates on the work of Christopher Nolan.

