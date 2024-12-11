interstellar's 10th anniversary IMAX re-release was always going to be successful. But just how successful was something even Christopher Nolan couldn't have foreseen. After a limited release on IMAX and 70MM print screens, the movie was extended for another week due to exceptional demand. But how big is the demand? Well, this Monday, the movie did $1.06 million. Now, that might not seem like a huge amount of money in the grand scheme of things, but let's look at the context. That $1.06 million came from just 165 screens. To put that into perspective, Gladiator II grossed $1.18 million from over 3,000 screens.

In its first week back, the film earned $4.5 million across 166 screens, which equates to an incredible $27,000 per screen average, which was higher than any other movies in North America. On top of that, 10 IMAX 70mm locations sold out entirely, contributing $702,000 to the total with a massive $70,000 per screen average. Nolan shared his excitement about the film’s continued success, saying:

“In the years since Interstellar was released, many people have asked me when they might have the chance to see it on an IMAX screen, and I was thrilled so many moviegoers took advantage of the original IMAX experience of Interstellarthis weekend.”

Is 'Interstellar' Worth Seeing?

Interstellar didn't have the most outstanding reviews at the time it was released, but retrospectively critics have now begun to see the film as one of Nolan's most affecting works, hailing the ambition and scale of the movie and labelling both the cinematography and score as some of the greatest ever to be put on screen. Collider's review of the movie was mixed, but there was nothing but praise for Nolan's ambitions in trying to tell the most epic of stories across time and space.

But here's the gift of Christopher Nolan: when the film reaches for the stars, it's unmatched. He is one of the few directors who have the talent and the resources to give us a sense of awe that blockbusters rarely provide these days. When Interstellar is firing on all cylinders—when the IMAX cinematography (to view this movie in anything but a large format would be to lose one of the picture's greatest assets), booming sound, Hans Zimmer's rousing score, and marvelous production design come together—the film is unforgettable. I deeply admire what Nolan tries to accomplish on a macro-level with Interstellar because only he has the ability to do it.

Interstellar is still playing in limited theaters now, and will be available to stream on Netflix from January 1.

