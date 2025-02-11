India truly loves Interstellar, after much uproar when the re-release of Christopher Nolan's movie was delayed, fans finally got to see the feature on the big screen for a seven-day limited run across the country. And fans flocked to theatres to see the sci-fi epic starring Matthew McConaughey, Jessica Chastain, and Anne Hathaway making it the biggest Hollywood re-release in the country.

The movie was released on IMAX screens in India and has grossed over $1.2 million over the weekend. Warner Bros too celebrated the movie becoming the highest opening for an IMAX film re-released in India on X (formerly Twitter). While fans can see the movie for three more days, it is unclear at the moment whether the release will be extended further or not.

Interstellar is celebrating its 10th Anniversary by re-releasing across the world, its worldwide gross, now stands at over $750 million. More than its commercial success, the re-release success stands as a testament as fans’ love for original movies and for the acclaimed director. The movie has an excellent cast including John Lithgow, Michael Caine, Casey Affleck, Wes Bentley, Matt Damon, and many more. The movie has a 73 percent Rotten Tomatoes rating.

Christopher Nolan is Hard at Work on ‘The Odyssey’

After giving last year’s Oscar-winning feature Oppenheimer, Nolan is hard at work on his next film, The Odyssey, which is described as a “mythical epic” that will bring the ancient tale of heroism, adventure, and mythical creatures to life. While the exact plot details are shrouded in mystery, the original Greek epic follows the trials and tribulations of Odysseus, the Greek hero on a perilous journey home after the Trojan War.

Interestingly, the movie has a stacked cast of A-listers who are quite well-known in superhero fandom. Our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, Tom Holland, is said to be leading the cast. His MCU co-star Zendaya, well known for playing MJ, as well as Chani in the Dune franchise, is also in the cast. Charlize Theron, who briefly appeared in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and has never collaborated with Nolan before, will also appear. Also starring is Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o while Nolan also brings back Dark Knight trilogy collaborator Anne Hathaway, who famously portrayed Selina Kyle aka the Catwoman, and the director’s Tenet collaborator Robert Pattinson, whose The Batman II will begin filming sometime this year.

Interstellar is playing in theatres in India. The movie is also available on Paramount+ to stream.