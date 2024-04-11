The Big Picture Interstellar, one of Christopher Nolan's best films, will be re-released on its 10-year anniversary with 70mm prints on IMAX and digital screens.

The movie is praised for its scientific accuracy, stunning visuals, and themes of exploration, humanism, and love.

Featuring a star-studded cast including Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, and Jessica Chastain, Interstellar earned $731 million globally and five Oscar nominations.

Christopher Nolan fans heads up, one of his best films, Interstellar, is headed back to the big screens. The announcement came out of CinemaCon, where Aronson announced the movie’s return to the theaters in celebration of its 10-year anniversary with 70mm prints on IMAX and digital screens. The acclaimed director recently won an Oscar for Cillian Murphy-led Oppenheimer.

Deemed one of Nolan’s most important films, Interstellar is highly acclaimed by critics, fans, the scientific community, and astronomers for its scientific accuracy and portrayal of theoretical astrophysics. It is also one of his most visually stunning features with the depiction of black holes, intergalactic travel, and numerous planets, which were enhanced by using extensive practical and miniature effects mixed with digital effects.

‘Interstellar’ Is Critically Acclaimed

Nolan co-wrote the science fiction epic with his brother and frequent collaborator Jonathan Nolan. Set in a dystopian future, where the planet is slowly becoming unhabitable, we follow former NASA pilot Cooper (Matthew McConaughey), who is sent on a mission with a team of researchers through the wormhole and across the galaxy to find a planet that can could be humanity's new home.

The movie is not only a visual delight but also addresses the themes of challenges of intergalactic exploration, humanism, loneliness and love, blending elements of science fiction, family drama, space action, and scientific speculation. The movie earned a massive $731 million globally and has an 83 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Further, it bagged five Academy Award nominations and won the Best Visual Effects category.

The movie features some power-packed performers in an ensemble cast including McConaughey as Joseph Cooper, Anne Hathaway as Dr. Amelia Brand, Jessica Chastain as Murphy "Murph" Cooper, John Lithgow as Donald, Michael Caine as Professor John Brand, Casey Affleck as Tom Cooper, Wes Bentley as Doyle, Bill Irwin as TARS. Further rounding off the cast are Mackenzie Foy, Topher Grace, David Gyasi, Matt Damon, Timothée Chalamet, and many more.

Nolan had a big year with Oppenheimer, garnering nearly a billion dollars at the box office and getting high praise for its direction, sound, screenplay, and a humane depiction of the often-disputed father of the atomic bomb. The acclaimed director is also knighted for his contribution to cinema. The re-release of the will certainly be the best way to celebrate him and his work.

Interstellar will fly back into theaters later this year on September 27.