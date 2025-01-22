If you think Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar is making waves at the box office now, wait till it re-releases in India! The movie has such clout among fans that they practically rallied on social media to get the 10th-anniversary special release when Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 delayed its IMAX screening in the country. But fans are finally getting what they want as the movie comes to theatres across the country on IMAX screens starting February 7. Furthermore, the excitement to watch the Matthew McConaughey-led film is so extraordinary during its seven-day limited run, that Miraj IMAX Wadala theatre in Mumbai will have a round-the-clock show of the movie.

For the uninitiated, it is rare for a Hollywood movie to get such a response in India as the audience reserves it for domestic blockbusters with megastars like Shahrukh Khan or Hrithik Roshan, similarly, in south India, stars like Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, or Jr NTR get a revered treatment for their movies in regional language. As for directors, only RRR’s SS Rajamouli or Sanjay Leela Bhansali might command such a turnout for their movies. It’ll be interesting to see how the audience receives the movie now, given Oppenheimer did excellent business in India.

What Is Next for Christopher Nolan?

Nolan is hard at work on his next film, The Odyssey, which is described as a “mythical epic” that will bring the ancient tale of heroism, adventure, and mythical creatures to life. While the exact plot details are shrouded in mystery, the original Greek epic follows the trials and tribulations of Odysseus, the Greek hero on a perilous journey home after the Trojan War.

Interestingly, the movie has a stacked cast of A-listers who are quite well-known in superhero fandom. Our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, Tom Holland, is said to be leading the cast. The movie also casts fan-favorite Zendaya, who is well known for playing MJ in the MCU, as well as Chani in the Dune franchise. Charlize Theron, who briefly appeared in Multiverse of Madness and has never collaborated with Nolan before will also appear, as will Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o. Nolan also brings back Dark Knight trilogy collaborator Anne Hathaway, who famously portrayed Selina Kyle aka Catwoman, and the director’s Tenet collaborator Robert Pattinson, whose The Batman II will begin filming sometime this year.

Interstellar will hit theatres in India on February 7. Stay tuned to Collider for more such updates.

Watch on Paramount+