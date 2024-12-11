Interstellar has been a major hit at the box office after returning to theaters to celebrate its 10th anniversary. The film grossed $4.6 million during its first weekend back in theaters, landing it in the #6 spot, but there’s a catch; Interstellar was playing on only 165 screens, meaning its per-theater average was over $27,000, significantly more than the second place movie on the list, Moana 2, which earned an average of $12,000 per theater. Interstellar was such a success during its first weekend back in theaters that Paramount Pictures announced it was extending its theatrical run due to high demand. After earning $1 million on Monday from the same 165 screens, Interstellar has passed Men in Black 2 to become one of the top 50 highest-grossing sci-fi movies ever.

Interstellar’s re-release haul also helped the film reach the $650 million mark at the global box office, which would make it the fifth-highest-grossing movie of the year if it were released in 2024, ahead of the aforementioned Moana 2 and Wicked. Interstellar did manage to infiltrate the top 15 list for the highest-grossing movies of 2014 when it was released, narrowly out-earning Channing Tatum’s 22 Jump Street while also falling significantly short of Dawn of the Planet of the Apes. Interstellar was directed by Christopher Nolan, and the space epic stars Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway. The film tells the story of Cooper (McConaughey), a former pilot who is forced back into the cockpit for another mission after Earth is dangerously close to becoming uninhabitable. His task? Find a new place for humanity to not only survive, but thrive.

What Do We Know About Christopher Nolan’s Next Movie?

Aside from the cast, almost nothing is known about Christopher Nolan’s next movie, his follow-up to the highly successful Oppenheimer, which won seven Academy Awards and was nominated for six more. In keeping with tradition, Nolan has assembled a star-studded cast for his next movie at Universal, assembling a team mixed with newcomers and those he’s worked with before. Marvel stars Tom Holland and Zendaya will make their Nolan debut in the film, along with Oscar-winners Lupita Nyong’o and Charlize Theron. Matt Damon, Robert Pattinson, and Anne Hathaway, who have all worked with Nolan before, will reunite with the director for the upcoming film.

Interstellar is now playing in select theaters.

