One of the greatest sci-fi accomplishments of all-time is set to return to theaters later this year to celebrate its 10th anniversary. Before it does, it just secured a brand-new streaming home. Interstellar, the legendary space film starring Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway, will officially begin streaming on Peacock on November 1. The film follows Cooper (McConaughey), an ex-NASA pilot who is sent into deep space to find a new planet for humans to live on after Earth is close to being uninhabitable. In addition to McConaughey and Hathaway, Interstellar also stars Matt Damon, Jessica Chastain, John Lithgow, Timothée Chalamet, David Oyelowo, Michael Caine, Wes Bentley, Topher Grace, and Casey Affleck, and the film currently sits at a 73% score from critics and an 86% rating from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Interstellar was written and directed by Christopher Nolan, with Jonathan Nolan also receiving a writing credit. Nolan is one of the most acclaimed filmmakers of all time, and his recent work with Oppenheimer finally saw him awarded the Oscar that many felt he deserved years prior. Oppenheimer won seven Academy Awards, including both Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. winning for Lead and Supporting Actor, Nolan winning for Best Directing, and the film ultimately taking home Best Picture. Interstellar was nominated for five Oscars, but only brought home one for Visual Effects. Hans Zimmer also received a nomination for his work scoring the film. Nolan has many other credible hits on his resume, including The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, and The Prestige. Some were curious if he would retire on top after Oppenheimer, but the Oscar-winning director isn't done yet.

Christopher Nolan Has Tapped Two Stars for His Next Movie

There had been no news regarding Christopher Nolan's next movie until recently, when it was revealed that he would re-team with Universal Pictures for another film, and had tapped Matt Damon for the lead role. This news was followed several weeks later with the reveal that Tom Holland, best known for playing Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the MCU, would join Damon in the cast of Nolan's currently untitled film. Damon previously worked with Nolan on Intersteller and Oppenheimer, but Holland will make his debut with the filmmaker.

