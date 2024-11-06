While personal mileage may vary on his projects, it’s hard to dispute that Christopher Nolan is one of the best filmmakers of all time. One of the projects that's now more than 10 years years old which helped put him on the map in a big way was Interstellar, the space sci-fi epic starring Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway. Interstellar recently began streaming on Peacock and wasted no time finding its way into the top 10, currently sitting in the #8 spot. The film follows an ex-NASA pilot Joseph Cooper (McConaughey), who is tasked with finding a new planet for humans to live on after the Earth is slowly becoming uninhabitable. Interstellar currently sits at a 73% score from critics and an 86% rating from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Grossing $731 million at the worldwide box office, Interstellar is Christopher Nolan’s fifth-highest-earning movie ever, handily beating Dunkirk, which closed out its theatrical run with $530 million. Interstellar fell more than $100 million short of Inception, the 2010 film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Guy Pearce, and also wasn’t even close to Oppenheimer, which became Nolan’s third-highest-grossing movie ever and one of the highest-grossing R-rated movies of all-time after pulling in $953 million worldwide. Nolan has two movies under his belt that have earned more than $1 billion at the box office, with The Dark Knight closing its doors in theaters after earning $1.02 billion, and the sequel, The Dark Knight Rises, taking the earnings up a level by grossing $1.11 billion. Both The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises star Christian Bale as Bruce Wayne and Michael Caine as Alfred.

What Do We Know About Christopher Nolan’s Next Movie?

Few details have been released about Christopher Nolan’s next movie at Universal, but when it was first announced, it was revealed that he was bringing back Oppenheimer vet Matt Damon as his next leading star. Not long after, the news also dropped that Tom Holland would star alongside Damon in Nolan’s next film. Between his work in the upcoming Avengers movies, Spider-Man 4, and Christopher Nolan’s currently untitled movie at Universal, Holland is booked and busy with projects on the slate that are certain to be box office phenomenons.

Interstellar stars Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway and was written and directed by Christopher Nolan.

