Interstellar is continuing to show up newer and bigger blockbusters ten years after it first opened in theaters. Christopher Nolan's sci-fi classic grossed another $1.11 million on Wednesday, from just 165 locations which was a stunning 5% increase on the day before. The total domestic re-issue gross now stands at a superb $7.83 million, while its domestic total is now edging agonisingly close to $200 million, having now reached $195.85 million. And with the movie now continuing to play for a third week in IMAX theaters, despite only being released for one week initially, it looks like it might shoot for the stars and land that domestic box office milestone.

Considering the movie has been battling three blockbusters in the shape of Moana 2, Wicked, and Gladiator II for space in IMAX theaters, yet IMAX is giving the older movie the priority given sales, it's nothing short of remarkable. Over the weekend, 10 IMAX 70mm locations sold out entirely, which added $702,000 to the coffers with a truly eye-watering $70,000 per screen average. Nolan released a statement to express how happy he was with the renewed love the movie was finding ten years later:

“In the years since Interstellar was released, many people have asked me when they might have the chance to see it on an IMAX screen, and I was thrilled so many moviegoers took advantage of the original IMAX experience of Interstellar this weekend.”

What is IMAX Showing Next?

This weekend sees the release of two movies which should carry big interest, but IMAX is once again giving Interstellar plenty of love and shunting the two films to the side beyond what they are contracted to show. Sony Pictures’ Kraven the Hunter and Warner Bros.’ animated epic The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim are the two movies released but, with bad word of mouth and ice cold presales for both movies, it looks like they'll come and go with a whimper.

Next weekend should see a bigger dent made in the box office with the release of

Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King. In Japan, Warner Bros.’ Cells at Work will debut on IMAX screens, while A24’s The Green Knight makes its IMAX debut in select North American locations on Wednesday.

