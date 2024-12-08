Director Christopher Nolan cannot be contained. A year after he delivered the global blockbuster Oppenheimer, the celebrated filmmaker is experiencing more success at the box office with the special 10-year-anniversary re-release of his science-fiction film Interstellar. The movie was re-launched in just 165 locations domestically this week, where it delivered the biggest per-theater average of any film currently in release, pushing its domestic total past a massive new milestone. The movie is playing in Nolan’s preferred format, 15 perf IMAX 70mm.

Interstellar generated an estimated $4.4 million this weekend, which means that the film’s total domestic haul now stands at $192 million. The epic film concluded its original run with $188 million back in 2014. It registered a staggering PTA of $26,000 this weekend, which is hands down the biggest of any film currently in theaters. The next best PTA, for instance, belongs to the country’s number one film, Moana 2, which delivered a $52 million haul in its second weekend of release.

Starring Matthew McConnaughey as a NASA astronaut who ventures into the far reaches of the universe in search of a habitable planet for humanity, Interstellar opened to mostly positive reviews a decade ago. But it has developed something of a cult following in the years since, especially because it isn’t universally beloved. It holds a “fresh” 73% rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, which is actually Nolan’s second-lowest on the platform, ahead of Tenet’s 70% score.

Nolan Is Now Putting Together His Mysterious New Project