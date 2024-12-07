Often considered an underrated entry in his stellar filmography, director Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar has developed something of a cult reputation over the years, despite being a bona fide box office hit. The filmmaker’s legions of fans were delighted to learn some weeks ago that the science-fiction epic would be returning to select IMAX locations, for a one-week re-release in celebration of its 10th anniversary. On Friday, Interstellar delivered an exemplary performance at the domestic box office, registering the best per-theater average of any movie currently in release.

Interstellar generated $1.3 million from just 165 locations, for a PTA of over $8,000. The next-best PTA belongs to A24’s Queer, which saw a moderate expansion on Friday after debuting in seven locations last week. Interstellar is expected to gross around $5 million across the weekend, which should comfortably send its running domestic total past the $190 million mark. The movie concluded its original run with around $188 million, and if it continues like this, it should have no trouble hitting the $195 million milestone by the end of its re-release run. Produced on a reported budget of over $160 million, Interstellar grossed over $730 million worldwide back in 2014.

Starring Matthew McConnaughey as a NASA astronaut who goes on an epic mission to locate a habitable planet for humankind while also struggling with his decision to leave his daughter behind on Earth, Interstellar was acclaimed for its scientific accuracy, musical score, and the richness of its visuals. It holds a “fresh” 73% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, which is on the lower side for Nolan. In fact, it’s his second lowest-rating movie on the platform, ahead of Tenet, which holds a 70% score. Collider’s review at the time noted:

“When Interstellar is firing on all cylinders—when the IMAX cinematography (to view this movie in anything but a large format would be to lose one of the picture's greatest assets), booming sound, Hans Zimmer's rousing score, and marvelous production design come together—the film is unforgettable.”

'Interstellar' Received Five Oscar Nominations

The Interstellar re-release is being presented in Nolan’s preferred format, the 15 perf IMAX 70mm. The filmmaker has long been an advocate for IMAX cinema, and Interstellar includes over an hour of footage shot in the format. Nolan is coming off his first Best Director Oscar win, for the epic biographical drama Oppenheimer, which also won the Best Picture honor and grossed nearly $1 billion globally last year. The filmmaker is already putting together his next project, set to star Matt Damon, Tom Holland, and a host of other A-listers. Damon played memorable supporting roles in both Oppenheimer and Interstellar, the latter of which also features Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, John Lithgow, Timothée Chalamet, Michael Caine, Casey Affleck, and Mackenzie Foy.

Interstellar is playing in theaters now.

