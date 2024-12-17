In a year marked by an unusually high number of re-releases, it's only fitting that another classic is pulling large crowds to theaters as things wrap up. The demand for Christopher Nolan's Interstellar was so huge that Paramount decided to extend its run beyond the one week that was originally planned. The science-fiction epic, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, has now passed an important milestone at the global box office thanks to the enthusiasm that audiences have shown for it. The movie has also broken the all-time record for an IMAX re-release.

Interstellar has grossed around $12 million domestically in the 10 days that it has been playing in theaters, and another $9 million from overseas territories, which means that the movie has made more than $20 million through just this re-release alone. For context, the notorious horror bomb The Crow made only $15 million in its global run earlier this year. Along the way, Interstellar's lifetime domestic haul has shot past the $200 million mark, while its global haul has now hit $726 million. Thanks to the film's performance, the cumulative global gross of Nolan's films has passed the $6 billion mark, cementing him as one of the top 10 highest-grossing filmmakers of all time.

Produced on a reported budget of over $160 million, Interstellar was mostly acclaimed during its original theatrical run, going on to earn five Oscar nominations. Audiences were particularly impressed by its scientific accuracy, its grand themes, and Hans Zimmer's epic musical score. That being said, it has developed an even more enthusiastic cult following in the decade since. Interstellar's die-hard fans consider it to be among Nolan's most underrated works, alongside another sci-fi thriller, Tenet. Incidentally, both movies happen to be his lowest-rated titles on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. Interstellar ranks just above Tenet, with a 73% rating.

