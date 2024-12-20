In a year that has already seen Coraline generate over $50 million worldwide during its 15th anniversary re-release, director Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar is wrapping things up with a neat little achievement of its own. The epic science-fiction film, which was originally released in 2014, was recently re-launched in theaters on the occasion of its 10th anniversary. The re-release was extended beyond the originally planned one week due to incredible audience demand, and the decision has really paid off for Paramount.

The Interstellar re-release has now passed the $25 million mark worldwide, with $15 million coming from domestic theaters. The movie was playing in just around 165 locations in the first week of its re-release, and its theater-count was increased to around 320 in week two. Incredibly, Interstellar hasn’t dropped out of the top five domestically throughout its run. On Tuesday, the film made $1.2 million and finished third behind Moana 2 and Wicked; Interstellar actually out-grossed Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II, which made around $915,000.

Thanks to this re-release, Interstellar's box office total has managed to pass the $200 million mark domestically. The film’s current domestic gross stands at $203 million; Interstellar ended its original 2014 run with around $188 million. Globally, the film has made almost $730 million. It’s Nolan’s fifth-biggest hit, behind The Dark Knight Rises, The Dark Knight, both of which made $1 billion worldwide, Oppenheimer ($976 million), and Inception ($825 million). Nolan remains one of the top 10 highest-grossing filmmakers in history, with a cumulative global haul of over $6.5 billion.

Nolan's New Movie Is Set for a 2026 Release

Close

Starring Matthew McConaughey, Interstellar earned mostly positive reviews upon its release a decade ago and has since developed something of a cult following. Produced on a reported budget of over $160 million, the movie earned five Oscar nods, with particular praise going towards its scientific accuracy, its grand IMAX cinematography, and Hans Zimmer’s musical score. The movie holds a 73% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, which is actually the second-worst of Nolan’s career, ahead of Tenet’s 70% score.

Having won his first Best Director Oscar for Oppenheimer, the filmmaker is already putting together his highly secretive new project, set to star Tom Holland and Matt Damon, alongside an A-list ensemble. Like Oppenheimer, the movie will be distributed by Universal, and will be released in July 2026.

In case you missed the theatrical re-release, Interstellar is available to stream on Paramount+.

Watch on Paramount+