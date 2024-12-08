IMAX made it three for three with another stunning global box office weekend, dominating around the globe with even more broken records, and it was led by Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar. The sci-fi masterpiece, celebrating its 10-year anniversary, brought audiences back to theaters in droves, packing out auditoriums with Nolanites who wanted to see one of the most beautifully shot films ever made for the medium. This weekend, IMAX global earnings reached $13 million, which was enough to mark the largest post-Thanksgiving weekend in IMAX history and following on the heels of its best-ever Thanksgiving and pre-Thanksgiving weekends worldwide. Turkey season has been going well, it seems.

Interstellar sees Matthew McConaughey as a former pilot who, when Earth starts dying due to crop blights and dust storms, is recruited by what's left of NASA to lead a top secret mission through a wormhole to find a new planet for humanity to populate. The film also starred Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, John Lithgow, Casey Affleck, Timothée Chalamet, Mackenzie Foy, Ellen Burstyn and Matt Damon. Interstellar was nominated for five awards at the 87th Academy Awards, winning Best Visual Effects.

Paramount Pictures’ re-release of Interstellar was easily the most impressive performance of the weekend, which speaks volumes considering Moana 2, Wicked and Gladiator II are still playing. Exclusively available in IMAX domestically, the film grossed $4.5 million across 166 screens, achieving an impressive $27,000 per screen average — the highest of any movie in North America. Among these, 10 IMAX 70mm film locations sold out completely, contributing $702,000 to the total with a staggering $70,000 per screen average. Nolan also expressed his excitement about the response, saying:

“In the years since Interstellar was released, many people have asked me when they might have the chance to see it on an IMAX screen, and I was thrilled so many moviegoers took advantage of the original IMAX experience of Interstellar this weekend.”

What Is Next for IMAX?

IMAX’s momentum shows no signs of slowing down as the year winds down to a close. This week sees a number of high profile pictures hitting the big screen, including Sony Pictures’ Kraven the Hunter and Warner Bros.’ animated epic The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim. In Japan, Warner Bros.’ Cells at Work will debut on IMAX screens, while A24’s The Green Knight makes its IMAX debut in select North American locations on Wednesday.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on IMAX, Christopher Nolan and the global box office.

Get Tickets