Interstellar’s return to theaters to celebrate its 10th anniversary has been one of the most successful theatrical releases of the year. While the film hasn’t pulled in jaw-dropping numbers on a large scale, it has produced per-theater earnings that have handily taken the top spot at the box office since its premiere. Despite playing in only 321 theaters this past weekend, Interstellar hauled in $3.6 million to land in the #7 spot, but still nearly double the per-theater total gross of the top two movies, Moana 2 and Wicked. Re-release numbers from Monday and Tuesday of this week have helped Interstellar reach $200 million domestically, which pairs with $440 million from foreign markets for a worldwide cumulative haul of $642 million, making it the 26th-highest-grossing Paramount movie ever.

Interstellar was initially only going to play in theaters for one week, but the sci-fi epic produced such exquisite numbers during its return to screens that Paramount extended its run due to high demand. When Interstellar first debuted in theaters the weekend of December 6, it grossed $4.6 million from only 165 screens, leaving its per-theater average at over $27,000. For example, that same weekend, Moana 2’s per-theater average was $12,000, while Wicked had a per-theater grossing average of $9,000. Interstellar was already a huge profit thanks to its whopping box office total from 2014, but the extra cash in Paramount’s pocket certainly isn’t hurting. The studio has also had other major hits this year like A Quiet Place: Day One and Smile 2, which out-earned their budgets significantly.

Who Stars in ‘Interstellar’?

Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway