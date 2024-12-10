Years before Christopher Nolan blew audiences away with Oppenheimer, the filmmaker took us on a dazzling journey across space and time with his 2014 feature, Interstellar. Boasting a lineup of stars even broader than the cosmos, the call sheet was lined with some of the biggest names in the biz, with Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway in leading roles. While it barely breaks into the director’s Top 10 highest-ranking movies on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 73% critics’ approval rating, the movie is an absolute must-watch for fans of the helmer’s visionary style. For those who may have missed the title’s recent record-breaking return to IMAX cinemas, fear not, as Netflix has added it to the long list of new productions in the new year.

If you find yourself leaning toward Nolan’s more mind-bending titles like Memento and Inception, then Interstellar is right up your alley. The sci-fi drama blends plenty of “wtf” twists in over its nearly three-hour-long runtime, keeping audiences locked in every step of the way. Set in a less-than-desirable future, Earth has ventured into a disastrous era in which - thanks to dust storms and crop blights - it’s become nearly uninhabitable. Led by a physicist (Michael Caine), an ex-NASA pilot (McConaughey) is sent into a wormhole in hopes of finding a new planet for humanity to call home. In the process, the film jumps back and forth through time because - you know, wormhole - adding an element of surprise that keeps viewers on their toes until the very end.

Along with Caine, McConaughey, and Hathaway, each name on the call sheet for Interstellar is just as impressive as the next. Filling out the rest of the ensemble are the likes of Bill Irwin (How the Grinch Stole Christmas), Ellen Burstyn (The Exorcist), Jessica Chastain (Zero Dark Thirty), Timothée Chalamet (the Dune franchise), John Lithgow (The Old Man), Matt Damon (The Martian), Wes Bentley (Yellowstone), Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea) and more.

‘Interstellar’s Stellar Award Season

To say that the film was a hit would be an understatement, as Interstellar quickly rose to become one of the hottest titles of the year. Pulling award after award into its orbit, the film wrangled in a whopping five Academy Award nominations, winning for Best Visual Effects. From the BAFTAs to the Golden Globes, almost every department of the project received a mention, with the music of Hans Zimmer praised just as much as the stunning visual work done by cinematographer, Hoyte van Hoytema. The critical obsession surrounding Interstellar only further illuminates why it’s enjoyed such a successful IMAX re-release over the last few weeks.

If you missed said re-release, welcome Interstellar into your home when it touches down on Netflix on January 1.

Watch On Netflix