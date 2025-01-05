If we didn’t know any better, we’d think it was 2014, as Christopher Nolan’s space epic Interstellar is performing incredibly well at the global box office. The Matthew McConaughey-led feature recently enjoyed a return to cinemas, earning beaucoup bucks and giving new releases a run for their money. And now, the film is enjoying another successful comeback - this time on streaming. Since debuting on Netflix just days ago, Interstellar is already working its way up the platform’s Top 10, creeping up from the #3 spot and eying up a takeover of Carry-On and In the Heart of the Sea, which sit in the #1 and #2 positions respectively.

Along with being a feast for the eyes and a true treat for cinema lovers, Interstellar is also a space fanatic’s dream. At its core, the movie is a tale about time travel thanks to its main characters’ journeys through wormholes. The tale is set in a dystopian future when our planet is undergoing some terrible ecological problems that are resulting in a plant-based blight which, in turn, has led to widespread famine. With nothing left to lose, retired NASA pilot Joseph Cooper (McConaughey) agrees to travel into space in hopes of helping a fellow team of explorers find an alternative planet for humans to call home.

Filling out the production’s ensemble cast is a lineup of top-tier names with McConaughey joined by the likes of Anne Hathaway (The Devil Wears Prada), Michael Caine (The Muppet Christmas Carol), Jessica Chastain (Zero Dark Thirty), Ellen Burstyn (The Exorcist), Bill Irwin (How the Grinch Stole Christmas), Casey Affleck (The Instigators), and Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown).

Another Hit for Christopher Nolan

Close

By the time he released Interstellar, Nolan had already given audiences some of the most critically acclaimed films of the last few decades, including Memento, The Dark Knight trilogy, The Prestige, and Inception. Nolan’s work is so revered that Interstellar is far from the filmmaker’s highest-rated production on Rotten Tomatoes. The Certified Fresh title sits with a 72% critics’ approval rating, far below Oppenheimer and the previously mentioned The Dark Knight film series as well as Dunkirk and Insomnia, with each of these features landing in the 90th percentile on the ratings' website. The cosmic film also proved to be a winner for Paramount Pictures, with it walking out of cinemas with an impressive $740.7 million against its production budget of $165 million.

Those interested in seeing McConaughey and the rest of the cast of Interstellar on a trippy journey through time and space can head to Netflix.

WATCH ON NETFLIX