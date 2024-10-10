Christopher Nolan's 2014 sci-fi epic Interstellar is simply a must-see. From its iconic score to a universe-spanning story that captures the pure heart of family values, many consider it to be one of the director's best works to date in a filmography that bursts with quality. Rated a certified fresh 73% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, many might argue that the film is undermarked, which is suggested by the much higher audience score of 86%. In celebration of the film turning ten years old, a theatrical re-release has been announced, which will see the movie getting an IMAX Exclusive Limited Engagement on December 6, 2024. Tickets will go on sale on November 7, exactly 10 years after the film's first release.

Featuring the likes of Matthew McConaughey, Jessica Chastain, Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon, John Lithgow, Michael Caine, Timothée Chalamet, Ellen Burstyn, Bill Irwin, Wes Bentley, David Oyelowo, and Casey Affleck, the film is an unquestionable modern masterpiece, with the influence of the film felt in the world of sci-fi for the ten years that have so far followed. Currently, ahead of its theatrical re-release, you can stream the epic in all its visual glory on Paramount+. For those yet to have experienced the film, a synopsis reads:

"A team of pioneers undertakes the most important mission in human history—to discover whether mankind has a future among the stars. Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey stars as the ex-pilot turned farmer who is forced to leave his family and a foundering Earth behind to lead an expedition traveling beyond this galaxy."

A Home Media Celebration of 'Interstellar' is Also on its Way

If you prefer to watch movies from the comfort of your armchair, fear not, as the tenth anniversary celebrations of Interstellar can also come to you. Officially, it's been announced that a Collector’s Edition 4K Ultra HD will go on sale on December 10, 2024. This edition has been approved by Nolan himself and was made with his participation, with the celebratory release available on both 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray Disc, as well as a third Blu-ray. The special edition will also include a digital copy of Interstellar, five costume patches, five theatrical poster reproductions, and an exclusive unseen storyboard sequence from the director’s archives. There really seems to be no better way to celebrate the tenth birthday of one of modern sci-fi's best-loved adventures.

Interstellar is available to stream right now on Paramount+.

Watch on Paramount+