The Big Picture AMC is selling official Interview with the Vampire caskets from Titan Casket for $4,995 with free shipping.

Caskets feature custom maroon and gold design, a quote from Lestat, and 20-gauge steel construction.

Night Market offers unique merchandise, including Hourglass Blood Necklace and Vampons for vampire fans.

AMC is selling caskets as official merchandise for Interview with the Vampire, which is probably the best sentence I will write all year. These are not pencil cases or replicas. These are legitimate caskets from the company Titan Casket, which is your go-to for premium handcrafted caskets and urns that are to be delivered directly to a funeral home near you. You can pre-order yours for the low price of $4,995, and it gets free shipping. Choose wisely, though, as this item is not eligible for returns.

The Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire Titan Casket x Love is Immortal Casket sports a custom maroon and gold couch-style with a black velvet interior. It showcases a quote from the Vampire Lestat (Sam Reid) in the lid, stating, “You will see death in all its beauty.” The high gloss finish enhances the 20-gauge steel and sculpted gold hardware that’s functional and beautiful. Weighing 180 pounds, the reinforced swing bar handles pull away from the casket to help with the ease of transport. The bed is adjustable for the head and feet to make it comfortable to lie down before you latch the rubber gasket sealer and locking mechanisms. If you were wondering, yes, this item fits all standard-sized burial vaults.

This is one of the many exclusive items in AMC’s Night Market, a place for Interview with the Vampire’s more unique merchandise. The Night Market opens at 7pm at your local time and shuts down at dawn. The Day Market has more traditional items, such as shirts, posters, cups, and more for the series and its sister show, Mayfair Witches. The Night Market is more for fans of the strange and macabre.

Caskets Aren’t the Only Unique Item in the Night Market

If lounging in a luxury coffin isn’t your style and you’re looking for something more affordable for that vampire-loving person in your life, the Night Market has other items that you can only find through AMC. Along with the Day Market are tame items such as a framed painting of Lestat, Claudia wall art, the Blood Lust Serpent & Flame candle, tumblers, and more.

There is also the Hourglass Blood Necklace, which is made of stainless steel and vegan blood. However, if you wish to avoid blood, AMC has “enlisted their artisan vampires” to create Vampons. These are perfect for anyone who menstruates, as they come in a reusable coffin-shaped box for storage and are made with “mortal-conscious ingredients.”

Have you pursued AMC’s Night Market yet? Browse through their various items as Interview with the Vampire continues its second season on AMC+ every Sunday.

Interview with the Vampire 9 10 Based on Anne Rice's iconic novel, follow Louis de Pointe's epic story of love, blood and the perils of immortality, as told to the journalist Daniel Molloy. Release Date 2022-00-00 Creator Rolin Jones Cast Sam Reid , Jacob Anderson , Eric Bogosian , Bailey Bass , Assad Zaman Main Genre Horror Seasons 2

