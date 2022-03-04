AMC+'s adaptation of Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire has hauled in another companion for Louis. Assad Zaman (Hotel Portofino, Small Axe) joins the previously announced star trio Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, and Bailey Bass along with recurring cast members Christian Robinson and Kalyne Coleman in the upcoming series. He'll take on the role of Rashid, a minor character in Rice's books and one that we know little about in the context of this latest take on the novel. The first season will air on AMC and AMC+ later this year.

The seven-episode series follows the main trio of Louis de Pointe (Anderson), Lestat De Lioncourt (Reid), and Claudia (Bass) in a decades-long, bloody tale of the dangers of immortality. It's expected to mostly follow the plot of Rice's iconic novel and the 1994 movie starring Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, and Kirstin Dunst as the triage of vampires, albeit with a few deviations to spice things up. Thanks to the continued involvement of the Rice family though, it's shaping up to be a respectful adaptation of the bestselling book.

Rolin Jones (Perry Mason, Friday Night Lights) is the creator, writer, and showrunner responsible for adapting Rice's work. He'll have a talented crew around him to make it happen as award-winner Mark Johnson of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul fame is set to produce the series alongside Jones, the late Rice, and Christopher Rice. The series also brought in The Many Saints of Newark and Thor: The Dark World director Alan Taylor to direct the first two episodes and executive produce. Collider spoke with Taylor back in December about his involvement with the series and personal attachment to Rice's original novel.

Zaman is an alum of the Manchester Metropolitan School of Theatre, appearing in an East is East 25th Anniversary Production (National Theatre/Birmingham Re/Chichester Festival Theatre), The Winter's Tale (RSC), and A Midsummer Night's Dream (New Wolsey Theatre Ipswich) among several other productions. Since his graduation in 2013, he's taken on a few minor roles throughout the television world, though he's gotten the most screen time thanks to the miniseries Apple Tree Yard and Britbox original show Hotel Portofino. Interview With a Vampire will be the young actor's highest-profile work to date, and it remains to be seen what Rashid will bring to this classic tale.

Interview With a Vampire is set to premiere on AMC and AMC+ later this year.

