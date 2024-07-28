The Big Picture Fans of Interview with the Vampire have sparked online discussions with positive memes and some not-so-nice comments.

The cast shared heartwarming stories of meeting passionate fans who deeply connect with the show and characters.

Despite the importance of fan feedback, Sam Reid chooses to stay off social media to avoid negative comments and maintain mental health.

Interview with the Vampire is a smash hit for AMC, becoming an instant fan favorite series. The viewers' reactions have sparked discussions online, many with positive funny memes and sometimes not the nicest comments. Anne Rice’s material has always been controversial, so it’s not surprising that fan discussions can get heated. During an interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff at SDCC, Sam Reid, Delainey Hayles, and Assad Zaman discussed the best interactions with fans and how sometimes it's good to avoid social media.

When asked about special fan reactions to Season 2, Zaman and Ried began with a story about a fan who flew from America to Prague, where much of Season 2 was filmed. Zaman reminisced, “I immediately thought of meeting Rae [Dawn Chong] for the first time on set. That's when it first hit me how special this was going to be. That was the first time I'd met someone who was a lover of the books and a fan of the show. That's when it hit me.”

Reid added:

“We were shooting the scenes from the 1700s that day, and Rae had come all the way from America. She was there in Prague, and I got to introduce her to Joseph Potter, who was playing Nicki, and nobody knew that that character was coming up in the scenes. It was an amazing thing. They've been so inspirational to us, seeing those videos and the screaming. You do really feel like we're not making a show just for us. We're making it for these people who have lived with these books and lived with these characters. It's very humbling. We just want to do it right for them. You just want to do it right.”

In a beautiful story, Hayles shared, “For me, it was when we did the premiere and we did 92NY. There was a fan who was waiting outside, and she had found a replica of Claudia's hat in Murder Mansion, the little side burrow. It was the exact same. The texture was the same, everything was the same, the weight was the same, and she was like, ‘I searched forever for it.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, that's really lovely.’ And then basically she DMed me, and then she was like, ‘I'm not used to seeing people that look like me reflected in this world.’ It actually sucks saying this because it's 2024, but we've been given this space, and it doesn't escape me what the story is that we're telling. I'm just happy to be a part of it. Her message was really sweet, and it made me think a lot about everything that I'm doing here.”

When To Stay Off Social Media

Not all the interactions have been the nicest, which Sam Reid gave a thoughtful answer to through Variety. He explained how there is so much strife going on in the world that it makes him happy that their show can get such visceral reactions out of fans. Even negative feelings are important to help "really important conversations that can reflect society." However, this doesn't mean he wants to see the negative comments. In fact, he stays off of social media altogether. “I did in the first season. I learned my lesson because then I couldn’t sleep for like the next six months.”

Both seasons of Interview With the Vampire are streaming now on AMC+.