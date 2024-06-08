The Big Picture Getting the Interview with the Vampire film made was a struggle due to studio changes, homophobia, and proposed rewrites with Cher.

Anne Rice originally wanted Cher to play Louis in the film, but the role ultimately went to Brad Pitt.

Producer David Geffen rescued Interview with the Vampire after years of obstacles and brought a faithful adaptation to the screen with Neil Jordan directing.

Anne Rice's seminal novel, Interview with the Vampire, has become one of the most beloved properties of all time. After becoming a bestseller, it received a high-profile film adaptation from Neil Jordan in 1994, which became a star vehicle for Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt. The sensually driven story follows Louis de Pointe du Lac (Pitt), who has been turned into a vampire by Lestat de Lioncourt (Cruise), and the chaos that follows. The success of the story inspired Rice to write 12 sequels, a Broadway musical. It has been adapted for the screen again by Rice's son, Christopher Rice; this time as a highly successful streaming series on Max. Despite the story's lasting popularity, it was not easy to get the original film made. While the book was a bestseller upon its 1976 release, the 18-year road to the big screen was filled with production house changes, bigotry, and a rewrite that nearly cast pop idol, Cher, in an unexpected role. Luckily for Rice and her team, however, an ahead-of-his-time producer had a fondness for the project and made it his mission to rescue the film from its early grave.

The 'Interview with the Vampire' Movie Was a Struggle to Get Made

According to Nerdist, the rights to adapt Interview with the Vampire were purchased by Paramount shortly after the novel's 1976 publication. The studio had optioned it as a potential star vehicle for John Travolta, who was considered box office gold following his success in Grease and Saturday Night Fever. Per E News, the Travolta version never manifested due to undisclosed reasons, but the project remained at Paramount for some time with other stars, such as Richard Gere and Daniel Day-Lewis, considered, before turning down the film.

Rice, herself, vented her frustration over the drawn-out process, saying that the studio was waiting to see how Francis Ford Coppola's Dracula would fair before proceeding with Interview. Paramount eventually relinquished the rights. In her book, Conversations with Anne Rice, she recalled that a studio executive, Dawn Steel, told the author that the film was "politically impossible to make right now… no one is going to make this movie." Throughout the 1980s, the rights were passed around from studio to studio, according to Nerdist, with executives afraid to approach the property due to the intense homophobia of the decade. Frustrated with the response, Rice decided to take matters into her own hands, and make a drastic change to the story; one that she hoped would not only help get the movie made but would involve one of the world's biggest entertainment figures.

Anne Rice Wanted Cher to Play Louis

Close

In an effort to get the big screen adaptation of Interview with the Vampire made, Anne Rice wrote a version of the script herself with a major change to the story. While dealing with the intense homophobia at the time would not allow Rice to faithfully adapt the story, she planned to challenge another sort of bigotry with this version. She rewrote the part of Louis with Cher in mind. Rice told Movieline: "At that time in history, you could own your own plantation and run things if you were a man, but you couldn’t if you were a woman. It was the French law. So this was a woman who dressed like a man, and otherwise, it was exactly the same as Interview With the Vampire." Rice also said that when she had Cher in mind for Louis, she wanted Anjelica Huston to play Lestat.

As we know, Cher never got to star in the movie, but she did attempt to make contributions to the film by the way of music. Cher's tune, "Lover's forever," had been written for the film, but as she told USA Today: "They didn't love it and there were no other vampire outlets then, so I held it." It was eventually reworked for her 2013 album, Closer to the Truth. But Rice's concerns over Hollywood's discrimination would soon be soothed thanks to a producer, who was determined to adapt Interview faithfully.

Producer David Geffin Saved 'Interview with the Vampire'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

After decades of dead ends and stall-outs, Interview with the Vampire finally picked up steam when producer David Geffen became involved. One of the few gay producers at the time, he was a powerful figure in the movie industry and was determined to bring a faithful, queer-coded version of Interview to the screen, per Nerdist. He asked Rice to take another pass at the script. The 181-page version saw a few changes made by the author, as well as additional storylines from the sequel novel, The Vampire Lestat. Director Neil Jordan was brought on to helm the project. Hired freshly after finishing work on the LGBTQIA+ film, The Crying Game (which earned him an Oscar for Best Screenplay), Jordan quickly took charge of the script and removed excess story detail to focus more closely on the film's main story. Though Rice disliked elements of the film, such as the casting of Tom Cruise, the film became a cult classic and remains beloved by Rice's fans.

Getting a studio to adapt Interview with the Vampire was no easy task. At one point, author Anne Rice completely reworked the story with pop sensation Cher in mind. Cher, however, was quick to pull herself out of the running, as, like Rice, she wanted the book to be adapted faithfully. Thanks to a producer who believed in the project when no one else did, a determined Rice, and a savvy director, Interview with the Vampire remains a cult classic that, like its characters, has lived on for generations.

Interview with the Vampire is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

Watch on Netflix