Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episodes 1-4 of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire.AMC's Interview with the Vampire has finally introduced us to Claudia (Bailey Bass), who was saved by Louis (Jacob Anderson) from a burning building at the conclusion of the episode prior. Episode 4, "... The Ruthless Pursuit of Blood with All a Child's Demanding," begins with Louis convincing Lestat (Sam Reid) to turn a badly injured Claudia into a vampire with the hopes of saving her. After hesitating for a bit, Lestat agrees, and the duo officially becomes a trio. Louis and Lestat treat Claudia like their daughter, training her how to hunt, spoiling her, and loving her. They are living this happy life, and it looks as if they're just a perfect little family without ever having to worry about anything. However, Claudia, who becomes a vampire when she is 14 years old, starts to feel frustrated about being stuck in the body of a child as her mind grows older. Both the show and Bass perfectly translate this exact maddening feeling on screen.

For those who are fans of the beloved Anne Rice novels and/or the 1994 film adaptation of the same name that stars Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise, it is likely that they have spotted some changes made in the series. One of the most significant and talked about differences is Claudia's age. In the novel, Claudia is only five years old, and 10 in the movie, where she is played by Kirsten Dunst. Before the show even existed, a debate arose over whether aging Claudia up in the film was a good choice. The AMC show's premiere has produced even more discussions about the child vampire. Making Claudia 14 years old is a bigger difference than that of the film, as it takes into account a more mature perspective rather than someone who isn't emotionally or intellectually developed yet. This poses the question: Is there a good reason why the show has aged Claudia up into a teenager, or will that particular choice end up being a bad one as we go through the season?

Why Claudia's Age Matters

The novels and adaptations prove Claudia's age plays a very important role in the storyline. In the novels, she was turned into a vampire when she was just five years old, which is sad to even think about. Claudia navigates the world without the chance to properly grow like a normal person and so it's only obvious that she becomes a repressed and traumatized vampire. In the 1994 film, Claudia is ten years old. While it really wasn't that big of a change, one clearly made to allow for Dunst's casting, aging the character up led to different questions and realizations about the dangers of being a child vampire.

When the show adaptation was first announced, one of the first questions posed was whether Claudia would be the same age as the books or the film. Much to anyone's surprise, it was revealed that this new version of Claudia would be a teenager instead. This decision ended up changing a lot in terms of how the plot moves forward. Dealing with a child vampire is one thing, but having a teenage vampire is a completely different story. The producers did not really provide an in-depth explanation about this choice at the time Bass's casting was confirmed, but in the wake of Episode 4, it is safe to say that the people behind the show know what they are doing.

The Significance of Making Claudia a Teenager

Claudia's introduction in the show is a bit different from in the film; rather than succumbing to a deadly plague, her life is threatened by a fire in her home in Storyville due to Louis' actions. Out of guilt, Louis saves her life, and Lestat becomes her maker. At first, Claudia is discovering all the joys that come with being immortal — reading minds and drinking blood, for starters. Just by looking at her and hearing her talk, one can immediately tell that she is older than expected. The three vampires are seen living a pretty content life as a little family. However, that bliss slowly starts to disappear when Claudia realizes that being a vampire is not always fun and games.

Interview with the Vampire shows the many drawbacks of being a teenage vampire. In Episode 4, Claudia meets a boy named Charlie (Xavier Mills) and becomes infatuated with him. After a few days, they go on an ice cream date, where Claudia assures Charlie that she is 19 despite looking so much younger. Having crushes and rebelling against your parents is a pretty normal thing for any teenager to go through, and Claudia is feeling this exact same dilemma. Later on, the young couple makes out in a carriage and almost has sex when Claudia bites his neck, killing him. She pleads with Lestat to turn him, but it's no use. Charlie, her first crush, is now dead, and that harsh realization is just one of the things that further sends Claudia spiraling into a dark hole.

Teenagers go through puberty, and they're more aware of how the world can be as a result. They also tend to get moody due to hormones. This is already a challenge in itself — just imagine what it would be like when that teenager is a vampire, forever inhabiting a youthful body and appearance. This dilemma is something that the series sheds a light on pretty well, and it renders Claudia an even more sympathetic character. While the initial response to Claudia being aged up for this newest adaptation may have been negative, with longtime fans fearing how the changes would remove some important moments from the book with these adjustments, it's actually not a bad idea to bring something new to the audience since it gives a more refreshing take on the classic story. Plus, we already know the consequences of being a child vampire, so why not depict what it's like for someone who happens to be a little older?

Interview with the Vampire premieres new episodes each Sunday on AMC, with episodes available to stream a week early on AMC+.