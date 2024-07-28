The Big Picture Sam Reid's portrayal of Dream Lestat in Season 2 surprised him, as he initially had doubts but grew to enjoy the innocent character.

During an interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, Interview With the Vampire's Sam Reid opened up about many aspects of the recent second season. Lestat's tumultuous Season 2 has been well documented, with a rollercoaster ride of twists and turns seeing him rise from the point of despair by the time the credits rolled on the season finale. With that in mind, Perri asked Reid about which scene, above all, he was most worried about pulling off, and whether said scene turned out to be as difficult as once thought or indeed surprised him. Reid responded,

"I was going to say Episode 7, but I'll say instead, Dream Lestat—the dream ghost version that we had. I wasn't totally sold on his presence. [Laughs] I was worried he was going to be annoying. But as we slowly worked through it, I ended up having a real soft spot for that version of Lestat and that kind of sweet, dopey, innocent, naive character. I really enjoyed him in the end."

Reid's attention to detail and impressive range has been on full display in Season 2, perhaps even more so than the first outing. This response is the perfect showcase of such, with the actor willing to have his mind and attitude changed - an important asset for any successful performer. Alongside the likes of Jacob Anderson, Assad Zaman, Bally Gill, and others, this multi-talented ensemble has helped keep the show both fresh and thought-provoking, with Collider's Carly Lane citing it as, "still one of the best TV shows out there."

The Real Lestat Finally Arrived in the 'Interview With the Vampire' Season 2 Finale

Image via AMC

For most of the series, Lestat had been viewed through the eyes of other characters. Like a mirror maze of perspectives, the character has been shown in many ways, all except his own. This was the perfect way to encapsulate the mission statement of Interview With the Vampire, with the show taking strides to break down boundaries of preconceptions and prejudices that still so painfully permeate our modern world. However, the Season 2 finale saw the mirrors crack and the real Lestat arrive. With the titular Interview finally over, objectivity can rule and jaws were dropped.

In an interview with Collider, Reid admitted that Louis's return to New Orleans was the first scene where the show received an unbiased viewpoint. Reid said, "You're now out of the narrative and you're in real-time. [... Lestat is] told without any sort of subjective or narrative point-of-view framework there." The Season 2 finale was heralded as one of the show's best episodes, making excitement for the upcoming confirmed third outing extremely high.

Sam Reid has admitted his soft spot for Dream Lestat in Interview With the Vampire Season 2. Make sure to stay tuned for more Interview With the Vampire updates from SDCC on Collider, as well as plenty of other exciting stories from the event.