After a shocking, eventful, and sensual series premiere last Sunday, AMC shared exclusively with Collider a clip for the second episode of Interview With the Vampire. The next episode is a “true” beginning of sorts, as it will start to depict the birth of the series’ lead character. The show centers around Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) as he narrates his centuries-old life to a familiar journalist. The exclusive clip reveals a decisive moment between Louis and Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid).

The scene takes place in a location where Lestat taught Louis to love in Episode 1: the opera house. Lestat continues to sweet talk Louis into making decisions about their future. How much of it is a real and deep revelation and how much is manipulation, we’ll never know. But Lestat certainly hits home when talking about loneliness, something Louis mentioned repeatedly that he felt both before and after he died.

Lestat stresses the importance of staying together because only the both of them know how it feels – to be a vampire and to engage in a relationship with another man in the early 20th century – and because of that they need to protect each other through the centuries. Louis then replies with a question that Lestat dances around before answering: How many vampires are there out in the world?

Interview with the Vampire is based on the series of novels by acclaimed author Anne Rice. The Vampire Chronicles happens across a slate of 15 books, the first of which was adapted into a famous Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise movie in 1994. Beyond her vampire-centric universe, Rice is the author of multiple witch stories set in the same universe, united in the Lives of the Mayfair Witches collection. AMC has acquired the rights for the entirety of both The Vampire Chronicles and Lives of the Mayfair Witches, which could point to a new interconnected television universe.

The series is created and showrun by Rolin Jones (Perry Mason). Aside from Anderson and Reid, Interview with the Vampire also stars Eric Bogosian, Chris Stack, Bailey Bass, and Kalyne Coleman. Season 2 has already been ordered by AMC before Season 1 even premiered.

AMC debuts the second episode of Interview With the Vampire next Sunday, October 9. If you are an AMC+ subscriber, episode 2 is already available to stream.

