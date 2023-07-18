Award shows only have so many slots, so it's inevitable that some shows and performances fall through the cracks when it comes time to hand out nominations, but the Emmy nominations this year had some particularly frustrating oversights. From the disparity of what shows got nominations in some acting categories to shows being overlooked entirely, there are a few things one could easily get frustrated with. The most frustrating, however, is seeing talented performers receive no acknowledgment at all. Interview with the Vampire is one such show with incredible performances that received absolutely no recognition from the Emmys — especially when Jacob Anderson’s performance as Louis de Pointe du Lac was easily one of the strongest on television in the past year.

Interview with the Vampire premiered in October 2022. The AMC series retells the story of Anne Rice’s popular novels with a few twists — like setting the whole story in 1920s New Orleans or making Louis and the vampire Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) explicitly lovers. Critics and fans both adored the show. The production, writing, and acting were all fantastic with the three leads giving absolutely stellar performances. Interview with the Vampire easily could have stood among the contenders for Best Drama, and it's especially disheartening when Jacob Anderson was giving just as much to his performance as any of the actors nominated for this year’s Emmys.

Jacob Anderson Rocks in 'Interview with the Vampire'

Jacob Anderson absolutely kills (pun intended) as a leading man. Many of us first saw him as the recurring character Greyworm in Game of Thrones, but that show never displayed the full scope of his talents. Interview with the Vampire is one of his first roles as a leading man, and he absolutely slays it. Anderson has a presence that’s almost indescribable. He essentially plays two different characters: the freshly turned Louis, still bound by his lingering humanity, and the ethereal vampire we hear recounting the tale in the present — and the vibes are completely different between the two of them.

The Louis of the past is burgeoning with emotions, quick to anger, and extremely impulsive at times. Whether it’s letting Lestat turn him or turning Claudia (Bailey Bass) to “save” her, he’s constantly caught in a maelstrom of his own emotion. He and Lestat can destroy the house in fits of anger or fall into an equally passionate embrace. His blind devotion and love for Lestat are on full display, in stark contrast to his reserved demeanor in the present. That Louis always speaks calmly and carefully, he’s sharing his story, but it's clearly warped. He feels much more distant and much more clearly in control even if he’s just sitting on his couch in a soft sweater. Yet we can clearly see how these two versions of Louis are one and the same, all from how Anderson delicately threads the decades of hurt and loss this character has experienced into every scene.

While Interview with the Vampire certainly has fantastical plot lines, the most impactful moments are usually more lowkey. One of the best scenes in the entire show is in the first episode when Louis breaks down in the confession booth and gives a monologue about everything he’s done wrong and all the ways he feels he’s failed before being swept away by Lestat entirely. Later on, he portrays how torn apart Louis is by the choice to kill Lestat, his love for him constantly forcing him to reconsider what he believes to be logical. The scene where he slits Lestat’s throat is so raw despite the outlandishness of the circumstances. In the present, his calculating tone still reveals too much, and he easily turns to anger when the interviewer pokes too close to hurtful truths. Despite his monstrous nature, Jacob Anderson makes Louis feel so human. While we’re watching him easily charm and outmaneuver a room full of racist white guys, we’re just as enamored with him as Lestat. Jacob Anderson makes Louis charming, intelligent, compassionate, and deeply sad, with just as much nuance as any of his contemporaries.

'Interview with the Vampire' Is Just As Good (If Not Better) As Other Emmy-Nominated Shows

This was a stacked year for television and with titans like Succession, Better Call Saul, and Ted Lasso coming to an end, it's inevitable they’d get a certain amount of spotlight. Succession in particular was (deservedly) pulling multiple acting nominations in every category, and all of these actors completely deserve the acclaim, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t other people just as good who didn’t get recognized at all. Other shows and actors were certainly snubbed as well, but we’re here to talk about Jacob Anderson. He’s able to portray the toxic abusive cycle Louis is trapped in just as well as Kieran Culkin does with Roman, he’s got charisma to match Bob Odenkirk, and he makes him seem just as haunted as Pedro Pascal as Joel. Jacob Anderson is able to make Louis seem both untouchable and uniquely vulnerable. His performance alone does not carry the show, but Interview with the Vampire is undoubtedly stronger for having him as their star.

Not everyone can get recognized for their talent. Award shows are only once a year, are heavily influenced by what’s most popular, and (perhaps most importantly) aren’t always right. There are phenomenal performers receiving just recognition for their incredible talent and performances, but award shows aren’t the be-all-end-all of what makes a good story or a good performance. Jacob Anderson is far from the only person deserving of an award who didn’t even get a seat at the table. His performance as Louis is bolstered by the incredible performances of Sam Reid and Bailey Bass that bounced off him so perfectly. He deserves praise for his incredible work in this role, as does the entire cast, and maybe with some luck they’ll get more attention when Season 2 premieres next year. Even if they don’t, Jacob Anderson gave one of the best performances in the last year, and it deserves to be seen even if he’s not getting big-name awards for it. Meanwhile, do yourself a favor if you haven’t checked out Interview with the Vampire and give it a watch; it’s well worth it.

