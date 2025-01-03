It holds and possesses an allure of its own, drawing in new viewers even as it continues to expand. We are talking, of course, about Anne Rice's Immortal Universe. First up in this magically powered franchise in 2022 was the introduction of Interview with the Vampire. Starring Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac, the Interview with the Vampire's electrifying storytelling was followed by the spellbinding allure of the Mayfair Witches in 2023. In recent times, both shows have secured new seasons, and Tongayi Chirisa, who stars in the latter as Talamasca agent Ciprien Grieve, has exciting news for fans of both shows. Chirisa reveals that both Interview with the Vampire and Mayfair Witches are headed for a mouthwatering crossover.

The second season of the Mayfair Witches premieres quite early in the year, returning on January 5. Ahead of the season's premiere, Chirisa discusses with Screenrant his character's interactions with the supernatural in his line of work. "I think for Cip, it's not uncommon to encounter the supernatural," he explained. Adding, "I think with what's happening in Season 2, Cip was a certain level of Talamasca agent until certain things start to happen that will finally give him access to some of the deeper secrets of the Talamasca."

Chirisa continues to explain that certain events in the Interview with the Vampire will, in the forthcoming season of Mayfair Witches, be referenced. This, the Antebellum star suggests, sets the stage for a potential crossover between both shows down the road. Chirisa's comments read:

"Without saying too much, a lot of things go down in the season finale that definitely open Cip's world up in a way that he was not expecting. "Certain events [from Interview with the Vampire] are mentioned in Mayfair Witches, one of which could be the next mission that Cip needs to go investigate. He may have to pop in and settle some issues with the vampires — I'm just saying. I don't know, but it seems like we're heading that way."

The Immortal Universe Continues to Expand

Image via AMC

Rice's Immortal Universe is poised for further expansion even as earlier shows are joined by a third show on AMC, The Talamasca. The series will focus on Nicholas Denton's Guy Anatole, who becomes a person of interest to the Talamasca, the secret society responsible for tracking and containing the witches, vampires, werewolves, and other creatures scattered around the globe. The ensemble cast for the spin-off includes William Fichtner as Jasper, Elizabeth McGovern as Helen, and Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Olive. While fans can eagerly anticipate the spin-off's arrival at some point in 2025, the potential for a crossover between Interview with the Vampire and Mayfair Witches equally holds great excitement.

Interview With the Vampire Seasons 1 and 2 and Mayfair Witches can be streamed on AMC+. Season 2 of Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches will premiere on AMC on January 5, 2025.

Your changes have been saved Mayfair Witches Release Date January 7, 2023 Creator Esta Spalding Cast Alexandra Daddario , Tongayi Chirisa , Jack Huston , Harry Hamlin , Hannah Alline , Beth Grant Annabeth Gish , Ravi Naidu , Jen Richards , Ian Hoch , Geraldine Singer , Emma Rose Smith , Charlayne Woodard , Suleka Mathew , Deneen Tyler , Melissa Chambers , Nadine Lewington , Jay Howard Thames , Keyara Milliner , Dennis Boutsikaris , Madison Wolfe , Leslie Castay , Erica Gimpel , Tobias Jelinek , Cameron Inman , Billy Slaughter , Jim Gleason , Robert Aberdeen , Joshua Mikel , Jessie Terrebonne , Chris Coy Main Genre Drama Seasons 1 Character(s) Dr. Rowan Fielding , Ciprien Sip Grieve , Lasher , Cortland Mayfair , Suzanne Mayfair , Carlotta Mayfair , Deirdre Mayfair , Samir , Josephine Jojo Mayfair , Keith Murfis , Millie Mayfair , Florie , Dolly Jean Mayfair , Arjuna , Delphine , Mawbel , Aoife , Village Glovemaker , Odette Grieve , Albrecht , Tessa Mayfair , Alicia Mayfair , Elena Fielding , Daniel Lemle , Young Deirdre , Dr. Vernon Lamb , Dr. Norman Keck , Scottish Priest , Matthew Hopkins , Scotland Woman , Arlo Whittle Franchise Immortal Universe Cinematographer Joseph E. Gallagher, Evans Brown Creator(s) Esta Spalding , Michelle Ashford Distributor AMC+ Main Characters Rowan Fielding, Lasher, Ciprien, Cortland Mayfair, Carlotta, Jojo, Suzanne, Millie Mayfair Story By Anne Rice Writers Michelle Ashford , Esta Spalding Expand

WATCH ON AMC+